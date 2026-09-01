TVS iQube-Rivalling Honda UC3 Electric Scooter Patented In India: Key Highlights



Honda is looking to strengthen its presence in India's electric two-wheeler market as it expands its EV portfolio. After recently unveiling the QC3 electric scooter for India, the Japanese manufacturer has now patented the UC3, a larger, cruiser-style electric scooter already on sale in markets such as Thailand and Vietnam.

The patent filing suggests Honda is evaluating the model for the Indian market, where it could become the brand's fourth electric scooter offering. The UC3 also stands out for introducing an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery in overseas markets, while offering a more spacious design and a different riding position compared to conventional urban-focused electric scooters. Here's a look at the key highlights of the Honda UC3.

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Honda UC3: Powertrain

The Honda UC3 uses a fixed-type Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery. Power comes from an in-house developed, wheel-side electric motor, producing 6.0 kW of peak output. According to Honda, the scooter delivers a claimed range of 122 km on a single charge under the WMTC Mode 1 test cycle used in Thailand.

The UC3 also offers three riding modes: Standard, Sport and Econ, allowing riders to tailor performance to different riding conditions. In addition, the scooter features a reverse mode, designed to assist with parking and low-speed manoeuvres.

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The Honda UC3 supports two charger options: a 1,200 W charger and a 450 W charger. Using the 1,200 W charger, the battery can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in approximately four hours, while the 450W charger takes around nine hours for a full charge. Honda offers both charging solutions to suit different charging setups and usage requirements.

Honda UC3: Launch Details

Honda's patent filing for the UC3 in India does not necessarily indicate that a launch is imminent. Manufacturers often file patents to protect their intellectual property and secure rights to a product or design in a market, regardless of whether there are immediate plans to introduce it. Honda has followed a similar approach with several products in the past. While the filing keeps the option open for a future launch, there is currently no official confirmation that the UC3 will be introduced in India.

Honda's Latest EV In India: QC3

The Honda QC3 is positioned as a family-oriented electric scooter with a focus on range and practicality. It is powered by a 3.0 kWh fixed lithium-ion battery pack and delivers a claimed IDC-certified range of 145 km on a single charge. The battery supports fast charging, reaching 80 per cent charge in 2 hours and 40 minutes, while a full charge takes around four hours.

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The scooter also offers 32 litres of underseat storage and comes equipped with a 5-inch TFT display featuring Honda RoadSync connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone integration, and a Honda Smart Key. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and dual rear shock absorbers, while braking is managed by a front disc and rear drum setup. Honda is expected to price the QC3 between Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).