Yamaha R2 Vs Yamaha R15: What Does Extra Rs 70,000 Get You

The Yamaha YZF-R15 has enjoyed a cult following in India ever since its debut in 2008. Over four generations, the entry-level supersport motorcycle has built a reputation for offering sharp styling, sporty handling and track-inspired technology at an accessible price point. Now, Yamaha has introduced the R2 as a more premium alternative, bringing a larger engine, additional features and a higher price tag. But how different are these two motorcycles, and which one is the better fit for your needs? Here's a detailed comparison to help make that choice easier.

Yamaha R2 vs Yamaha R15: Price Jump

There is a noticeable price gap between the Yamaha R15 and the newly-launched R2. While the R15 range starts at around Rs 1.71 lakh and extends to Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) for top-spec variants such as the R15M, the R2 is positioned higher in Yamaha's portfolio, with prices starting at Rs 2.30 lakh for the standard version. The R2 Quick Shifter variant is priced at Rs 2.39 lakh, while the range-topping R2M costs Rs 2.53 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The Yamaha R15S, positioned as the entry point to the R15 family, features a single-piece seat, monotone colour schemes, and is priced at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

As a result, buyers will need to spend roughly Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000 more to step up from an R15, depending on the variants being compared, placing the R2 as a more premium offering in Yamaha's supersport range.

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Yamaha R2 vs Yamaha R15: Engine And Performance

The biggest difference between the two motorcycles lies under the fairing. The Yamaha R15 is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), producing 18.4 PS and 14.2 Nm. In comparison, the new Yamaha R2 gets an all-new 204cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC single-cylinder engine that develops 26.5 PS and 19.1 Nm. This gives the R2 a significant advantage of 8.1 PS and 4.9 Nm, translating into stronger acceleration and better high-speed performance.

Yamaha R2 vs Yamaha R15: Ride Modes

One area where the Yamaha R2 clearly pulls ahead of the R15 is electronic rider aids. The new R2 comes equipped with Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) and a ride-by-wire throttle system, enabling riders to choose between Street, Sport and Rain riding modes, along with a custom mode that allows for a tailored riding experience. These modes alter throttle response and power delivery to suit different riding conditions. The R15, on the other hand, does not offer selectable ride modes.

Yamaha R2 vs Yamaha R15: Frame, Mechanical Differences

The Yamaha R2 and R15 differ significantly in their chassis and hardware setups. The biggest change is the frame itself, with the R2 using a diamond-type frame, while the R15 continues with Yamaha's proven Deltabox frame. Suspension duties on the R2 are handled by a 37 mm USD fork and a linked monoshock, similar in layout to the R15, although the range-topping R2M further raises the bar with fully adjustable suspension at both ends. Braking performance has also been upgraded, with the R2 featuring a Nissin 4-piston front caliper, compared to the 2-piston unit on the R15.

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Yamaha R2 vs Yamaha R15: Weight Saving

The Yamaha R2 is slightly heavier than the R15, tipping the scales at 149 kg to 150 kg (kerb) compared to the R15's 141 kg. However, the additional weight comes alongside a new chassis architecture. The R2 is built around an all-new high-tensile steel tube diamond frame, which weighs just 14 kg and draws inspiration from the larger YZF-R6.

Yamaha R2 vs Yamaha R15: Seat Height

The larger Yamaha R2 has a lower seat height than the R15. The R2's seat is positioned at 810 mm, which is 5 mm lower than the R15's 815 mm seat height.

Yamaha R2 vs Yamaha R15: Features

The Yamaha R15 offers traction control, dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity, and an assist-and-slipper clutch. Higher variants add a colour TFT display and an upshift-only quickshifter.

The R2, however, takes the electronics package a step further. All variants come equipped with a 5-inch colour TFT screen, traction control, Yamaha Ride Control (YRC), assist-and-slipper clutch, and multiple ride modes including Street, Sport and Rain.

Higher-spec versions add a bi-directional quickshifter for clutchless upshifts and downshifts, while the flagship R2M further gets adjustable brake and clutch levers, a Smart Key system for keyless ignition, and premium hardware. Another standout feature is adjustable rider footpegs, available across the R2 range.

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Yamaha R2 vs Yamaha R15: Colours

The Yamaha R15 offers a wider range of colour and edition choices than the new R2. The R15 lineup is available in shades such as Metallic Black, Matte Pearl White, Racing Blue, Intensity White, Dark Knight, Metallic Red, and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition, while the premium R15M can be had in Metallic Grey and Icon Performance finishes.

The R2 range is comparatively simpler, with the standard model offered in Racing Blue, Matte Pearl White, Metallic Black, and Dark Bluish Grey, while the flagship R2M is available exclusively in Metallic Grey.