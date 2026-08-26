2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Variants Explained: What You Get In Base, Mid, Top Models?

The Bajaj Pulsar has entered its fourth-generation avatar, bringing some of the biggest updates the entry-level Pulsar has seen in years. Unlike a routine cosmetic refresh, Bajaj has made substantial changes underneath the skin as well. The motorcycle now rides on a new diamond-frame chassis, gets a reworked rear suspension setup with a monoshock replacing the older twin-shock absorbers, and features a revised engine package. Along with mechanical changes, Bajaj has also updated the electronics suite and equipment list. This time around, the Pulsar 125 is available in three distinct variants - Base, Mid, and Top. Here's a closer look at what each one offers.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Base Variant

The entry-level model gets all the fundamental hardware updates that define the new-generation Pulsar.

Key features include:

New diamond-frame chassis

Rear monoshock suspension

Coloured LCD instrument cluster

Crawl Tech functionality

LED headlamp

Single-piece seat

Optional USB Type-C charging port

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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Mid Variant: What You Get Over The Base Model

Stepping up to the Mid variant brings a noticeable jump in technology and convenience features.

Additional features over the Base variant include:

MTB Ride Modes

5-inch TFT display

Split-seat option alongside the single-seat setup

LED indicators

Hazard lamp function

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Standard USB Type-C charging port

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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Top Variant: What You Get Over The Mid Variant

The Top variant doesn't radically alter the equipment list but focuses on giving the motorcycle a more premium feel.

Additional feature over the Mid variant:

Dedicated split-seat setup as standard

While the equipment largely mirrors the Mid variant, buyers who prefer the sportier visual appeal and seating layout may find the Top variant more appealing.