2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Variants Explained: What You Get In Base, Mid, Top Models?

The Bajaj Pulsar has entered its fourth-generation avatar, bringing some of the biggest updates the entry-level Pulsar has seen in years. Unlike a routine cosmetic refresh, Bajaj has made substantial changes underneath the skin as well. The motorcycle now rides on a new diamond-frame chassis, gets a reworked rear suspension setup with a monoshock replacing the older twin-shock absorbers, and features a revised engine package. Along with mechanical changes, Bajaj has also updated the electronics suite and equipment list. This time around, the Pulsar 125 is available in three distinct variants - Base, Mid, and Top. Here's a closer look at what each one offers.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Base Variant
The entry-level model gets all the fundamental hardware updates that define the new-generation Pulsar.
Key features include:
- New diamond-frame chassis
- Rear monoshock suspension
- Coloured LCD instrument cluster
- Crawl Tech functionality
- LED headlamp
- Single-piece seat
- Optional USB Type-C charging port
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Mid Variant: What You Get Over The Base Model
Stepping up to the Mid variant brings a noticeable jump in technology and convenience features.
Additional features over the Base variant include:
- MTB Ride Modes
- 5-inch TFT display
- Split-seat option alongside the single-seat setup
- LED indicators
- Hazard lamp function
- Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)
- Standard USB Type-C charging port
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Top Variant: What You Get Over The Mid Variant
The Top variant doesn't radically alter the equipment list but focuses on giving the motorcycle a more premium feel.
Additional feature over the Mid variant:
- Dedicated split-seat setup as standard
While the equipment largely mirrors the Mid variant, buyers who prefer the sportier visual appeal and seating layout may find the Top variant more appealing.
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