Honda Rebel 300, ADV160 Launched; Deliveries From Mid-October - Details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the prices of the ADV160 and Rebel 300. The Honda ADV160 is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and will be retailed through Honda's RedWing and BigWing dealership network. Meanwhile, the Rebel 300 has been introduced at Rs 2.22 lakh for the standard variant and Rs 2.62 lakh for the E-Clutch version (both ex-showroom, Bengaluru), expanding Honda's premium motorcycle portfolio in India.

Bookings Open For Honda ADV160, Rebel 300

Bookings for both the Honda ADV160 and Rebel 300 are now open for Rs 5,000 through HMSI's website and authorised RedWing and BigWing dealerships. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from mid-October 2026. The launch of the two models also marks the start of Honda's broader 10-product rollout strategy in India, aimed at strengthening its presence across multiple premium motorcycle segments.

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Honda Rebel 300 Highlights:

The Honda Rebel 300 marks Honda's entry into the accessible cruiser motorcycle segment in India. Characterised by its low-slung bobber-inspired design, blacked-out styling and relaxed ergonomics, the motorcycle is aimed at riders looking for a laid-back riding experience with a strong emphasis on individuality. The Rebel 300 is powered by a 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine and will be available in both Standard and E-Clutch variants.

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On the features front, the cruiser gets an LED projector headlamp, a TFT instrument cluster with Honda RoadSync connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, along with disc brakes at both ends supported by dual-channel ABS. Manufactured in India, the Rebel 300 expands Honda's premium motorcycle portfolio while bringing the brand's globally popular cruiser nameplate to the domestic market.

Honda Rebel 300 Price And Competition Check:

The Honda Rebel 300 will go up against Royal Enfield's 350cc cruiser offerings, including the Meteor 350 and Goan Classic 350. Priced from Rs 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda sits close to the Meteor 350's Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakh price range, while also overlapping with the Goan Classic 350, which is priced between Rs 2.20 lakh and Rs 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rebel 300 aims to stand out with its bobber-inspired styling, liquid-cooled engine and optional E-Clutch technology.

Honda ADV160 Highlights

The Honda ADV160 becomes India's first flex-fuel scooter, capable of running on fuel blends of up to E85, thanks to Honda's FlexTech technology. Positioned as an adventure-focused maxi-scooter, it combines rugged styling with everyday practicality and gets features such as a 156.9-cc liquid-cooled engine, 27-litre under-seat storage, a TFT instrument cluster with Honda RoadSync and turn-by-turn navigation, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and disc brakes at both ends with single-channel ABS.

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Honda ADV160 Price And Competition Check

Honda says the ADV160 forms a key part of its multi-pathway mobility strategy, offering customers a future-ready alternative in the premium scooter segment. The Honda ADV160 enters a competitive premium scooter segment, going up against the Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155. At Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), it commands a premium over both rivals, with the Xoom 160 priced between Rs 1.37 lakh and Rs 1.43 lakh, while the Aerox 155 is priced from Rs 1.45 lakh to Rs 1.48 lakh (all ex-showroom).