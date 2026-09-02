New Mahindra BE 6 Owner Blocks Highway For Car Shoot, Police Seize Car: Watch

A new car celebration in Pune has led to police action after a group allegedly stopped and slowed vehicles on the highway to film a reel. The incident reportedly occurred on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. The video, which showed newly purchased Mahindra BE 6 and Toyota Fortuner SUVs being filmed on the road, reportedly caused a traffic build-up and prompted an investigation by Bavdhan Police.

Highway Reel Leads To Police Case

According to police, the incident occurred on August 27 at about 4.15 pm on the busy stretch between the Sahyadri Mahindra showroom and Bhujbal Chowk in Wakad. The location falls on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, a corridor that regularly carries heavy traffic through the day.

Videos circulated online showed a black Mahindra BE 6 moving with a large garland on its front. A Toyota Fortuner was also seen on a flatbed vehicle, covered with a red sheet, while multiple SUVs and other cars travelled in a convoy.

Police allege that the vehicles were positioned and slowed on the highway to enable filming, including drone footage. The alleged activity disrupted traffic movement, with vehicles seen queued behind the convoy.

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Vehicles Seized, Accused Booked

Bavdhan Police detained the owner of Mahindra BE 6, a resident of Kusgaon in Maval, and Ajay Sambhaji Yadav in connection with the case. Police have also named other individuals, including the drivers of two Fortuner SUVs and the photographer who was allegedly hired to record the video.

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The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police seized two Toyota Fortuners allegedly used in the filming. Reports also state that the Mahindra BE 6 involved in the convoy was taken into police custody as part of the action.

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Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 is the first born electric SUV of the brand in the Indian market, launched alongside the XEV 9e. Recently, the automaker updated the SUV with the BE 6 Sporteq version and gave it tech upgrades. The SUV now comes with a triple-screen setup, which was earlier missing. It now has a starting price of 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh battery pack options with a claimed range of up to 708 km on the biggest battery pack option.