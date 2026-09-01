Honda, Nissan Sign Venture For Next-Generation Software-Defined Vehicles

Nissan and Honda have signed a joint development agreement to standardise key electronic and software components for their next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Under the partnership, the two Japanese automakers will jointly develop multiple electronic control units (ECUs), an in-vehicle operating system, parts of the middleware, and vehicle control software that will form the foundation of future SDVs.

The jointly developed technologies will be integrated into the companies' electrical and electronic (E/E) architecture and are planned for use in Nissan and Honda's next-generation SDVs from fiscal year 2029 onwards.

The agreement builds on the broader strategic partnership between the two carmakers, which is focused on areas including vehicle electrification, software development, and technologies aimed at supporting carbon neutrality and reducing traffic fatalities. As software becomes increasingly important in modern vehicles, both companies identified the SDV domain as a key area for collaboration.

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Nissan and Honda said they have been studying potential cooperation in software development and concluded that a common approach to core vehicle electronics and software could help improve development efficiency and reduce costs. As part of the agreement, the companies will establish common specifications for multiple ECUs, along with the in-vehicle operating system, selected middleware components, and vehicle control software.

By standardising these technologies, Nissan and Honda aim to share development resources, reduce investment requirements, and achieve greater economies of scale. The companies said they will continue exploring opportunities to expand their collaboration and develop technologies for future mobility solutions.