Bear And Three Cubs Rescued After Being Trapped For Hours In Water Tank In US

A mother bear and her three cubs were rescued after being trapped for hours in a water tank in California. Firefighters and wildlife officials worked together to rescue the animals. The bears were found inside a large water storage tank in La Verne, California, on Saturday, August 29, according to ABC7.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department identified the location as a cistern at Marshall Canyon County Park, near Claremont Wilderness Park's 5-Mile Loop Trail.

Officials said the bears appeared to have squeezed through an opening that was about 1 foot wide in the concrete structure. They likely entered while looking for water during hot and humid weather, but were unable to get back out.

The rescue brought together firefighters and wildlife officials, who nicknamed the effort "Operation Care Bear." Video shared online by crews at the scene showed the bears finally coming out of the tank one by one.

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Rescuers then worked to help the bears climb out. Keith Navarre of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the animals were exhausted, so it took a few minutes for the first cub to come out, followed by the second cub and finally the mother.

One of the three cubs had escaped on its own before rescuers arrived. The cub has since been reunited with its family.

The fire department wrote, "We are happy to report Mama Bear and her three cubs made it out safely."