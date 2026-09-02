Delhi Police Head Constable Suspended After Viral Video Shows Policeman With Liquor Bottle In PCR Van

A video showing a Delhi Police PCR van, in which a policeman is allegedly seen holding a liquor bottle, has gone viral on social media, prompting calls for action against the personnel involved. The video was shared on X by social media user Sunny Singh (@sunnyKa80791873). Several users tagged Delhi Police handles and sought action over the alleged misconduct.

Responding to the posts, DCP PCR Delhi (@DCPPCRDELHI) said an enquiry had already been conducted after the department took cognisance of the viral video.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video, an enquiry into the alleged incident has already been conducted. The erring staff, including a Delhi Police Head Constable and a DTC driver, have been identified," the DCP PCR Delhi account said.

The police said the Head Constable had been placed under suspension, while the DTC driver had been attached to the Lines. It added that the Delhi Transport Corporation would initiate further departmental action against the driver for alleged misconduct.

Watch the video here:

"Delhi Police does not endorse or tolerate any form of misconduct. Appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible," the police said.

However, Singh questioned whether the action taken was sufficient.

"Sir, this action is not satisfactory at all; how will those who engage in such conduct protect the public?" he wrote in response.

The Delhi Traffic Police account (@dtptraffic) then asked Singh to provide the exact place, date and time of the alleged incident.

Singh replied that he could not provide the exact date and time, but said the video appeared to have been recorded a day or two earlier. He also said he had obtained it from social media and described the video as genuine.

Responding to him, Delhi Traffic Police said it expected the verification process to be completed promptly and strict, impartial action to be taken against personnel found guilty.

"We expect this verification process to be completed promptly and strict, impartial action taken against the guilty personnel. Timely action is essential to maintain public trust," the traffic police account said.