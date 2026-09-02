Maruti Suzuki CEO Sees New Opportunity For Advanced Manufacturing In India

Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi has stressed that deep localisation alone will not be enough to make India a global manufacturing hub, highlighting the need for world-class quality and a stronger supplier ecosystem.

Speaking about the auto industry's competitiveness at 66th ACMA Annual Session, Takeuchi said products made in India must be able to compete with the best globally, adding that Tier-2 and Tier-3 suppliers will play a critical role in achieving higher quality standards and long-term manufacturing competitiveness.

Speaking about the resilience of the automotive sector, Hisashi Takeuchi, said the industry has navigated several disruptions in recent years, including semiconductor shortages, geopolitical tensions and supply chain challenges. Despite these headwinds, he noted that automakers continued to keep production lines running and fulfil customer demand, demonstrating the sector's ability to adapt and remain resilient in a rapidly changing environment.

He identified four key enablers that will shape the industry's long-term competitiveness: deep localisation, people development, collective learning, and technology, stressing that these areas will be critical as the sector navigates future challenges and opportunities.

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According to Takeuchi, the current global environment presents a significant opportunity for India to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities. He noted that as global supply chains are being reconfigured, reliability and continuity are becoming as important as cost, positioning India as a potential manufacturing and supply chain hub.

Takeuchi also highlighted strong policy support from the government, including initiatives such as the PLI scheme and India Semiconductor Mission, along with growing domestic demand and export potential, as key enablers for localisation.

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However, he emphasised that localisation alone will not be enough, stressing that products made in India must match global quality standards. He added that competitiveness depends on the entire supplier ecosystem, including Tier-2 and Tier-3 vendors, and called for greater investment in technology, engineering capability, quality systems and communication across the supply chain.

Takeuchi also underlined the importance of building manufacturing capacity that can respond quickly to fluctuations in demand while supporting long-term growth.

