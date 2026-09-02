Simple Wave Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh; Offers 243 Km Range

Simple Energy has launched its new Wave electric scooter in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is aimed at the mass market and is the first family-focused scooter of the manufacturer in the country. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer plans to initiate deliveries from the last week of September. Bookings for the Simple Wave are open through the dealerships.

Simple Wave: Variants, Range

The Wave is offered in six configurations across the Simple Wave S, Simple Wave, and Simple Wave+ variants. The range-topping Simple Wave+ claims an IDC range of up to 243km. The Simple Wave+ uses a 5kWh battery pack, a 6.4kW PMSM motor and has a claimed top speed of 90kmph. The company says it produces 179Nm of wheel torque.

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Other versions use 3.7kWh, 2.7kWh and 2.2kWh battery packs. Their claimed IDC ranges are 171km, 132km and 110km, respectively. The exact battery and equipment combination depends on the selected model. All variants offer Ride, Eco and ECOX riding modes, while higher versions also receive a Sport mode.

Simple Wave: Charging

The scooter uses a chain-drive transmission and has an IP67-rated battery pack and motor protection. Portable chargers are offered, while the Simple Wave+ supports fast charging. Simple Energy claims the top model can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 2 hours and 15 minutes using the fast-charging system.

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Simple Wave: Design

As per the brand, Simple Wave has been developed around the requirements of everyday Indian families. The list of practicality features includes a total storage capacity of up to 70 litres. This includes the under-seat storage compartment, which can hold up to 63 litres, a 3-litre glovebox and a separate 4-litre auxiliary compartment called the Pill.

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It comes with smooth edges and curves, with the headlight housed in the front apron. Additionally, the DRLs are placed on the headlamp unit. The side of the scooter comes with contours and "Wave" lettering on the side. All of this is complemented by the presence of a single-piece seat.

The scooter will be available in colours including Pearl White, Coral Red, Twilight Black, Polar Blue, Dolphin Grey and Forest Green, depending on the variant.

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Simple Wave: Hardware, Dimensions

The scooter has a 1,347mm wheelbase, a 150kg payload capacity and a 775mm seat height. It also offers 175mm of ground clearance, and a claimed 300mm water-wading capability. A tubular steel frame, telescopic front suspension, progressive twin rear shock absorbers and 12-inch alloy wheels form the basic chassis package. Braking is handled by a front disc and rear drum with Combined Braking System support.

Simple Wave: Features, Charging

Depending on the variant, the Simple Wave gets either a 7-inch TFT display or a 5-inch EBN screen. TFT-equipped models offer Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, GPS tracking, call and music controls, USB charging and over-the-air updates.

Higher variants add features such as traction control, regenerative braking, hill-hold assist, reverse mode, crawl mode and vehicle-tracking functions. Full-LED lighting is standard across the range.

Simple Wave: Rivals

The Simple Wave competes against models like the Ather Konarc, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak in the Indian market.