E3 Trion Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1 Lakh; Offers 165 Km Range

Bengaluru-based startup E3 Electric.AI has launched the E3 Trion, an electric scooter. The scooter is positioned as an accessible family EV, with an introductory range-starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in three variants, called C1, C1x and C2.

The C1x is priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) while the C2 costs Rs 1,19,999. The base C1 uses a removable battery. Bookings begin in Bengaluru through the company's website, with expansion to other markets planned later.

E3 Trion: Powertrain, Range

The C1 comes with a removable 2.3kWh battery which is claimed to offer 108 km of IDC range and a top speed of 67 kmph. Meanwhile, the C1x uses a fixed 3kWh battery and offers a claimed IDC range of 165 km, making it the range-focused variant in the line-up.

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The C2 also uses the 3 kWh battery with 128 km of IDC range. It has a claimed top speed of 82 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in six seconds with Sport mode activated. Eco and Power modes are available on the C1 and C1x, while the C2 adds the more performance-oriented setting.

E3 Trion: Features

The electric scooter comes with AI-based features called AI HealthScan diagnostics, E3 Foresight reports, a Smart Trip Planner with charger-location support, connected navigation, live vehicle data and remote battery monitoring.

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The scooter also offers 5-inch display with smartphone-based connected services. Other features include dashcam functionality, SOS assistance, geo-fencing and charging insights. E3 says the system is designed to identify potential issues before they result in a breakdown, although real-world performance will depend on how the system works over time.

E3 Trion: Design

The Trion uses large 14-inch wheels, which the company says improve stability and grip across urban and rural roads. It also gets IP67 weather protection, dual projector LED headlamps, rear LED lighting and up to 52 litres of combined storage across the boot, floorboard and glovebox.