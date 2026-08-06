Tata Nexon Camo Edition Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon Camo Edition in India at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available for a limited period, the special edition is based on the Creative and higher personas, adding exclusive styling details and a few useful technology upgrades while retaining the regular Nexon's petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains.

Camo Edition Design

The Nexon Camo Edition gets two exclusive exterior colours: Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud. The SUV also features Camo badging on the front fenders, giving the special edition a distinct identity without altering the Nexon's familiar design.

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Inside, the Camo theme is carried forward through 'Camo' perforation on the front-seat headrests. The biggest cabin upgrade is the new 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, which replaces the 10.25-inch unit offered on the corresponding variants of the standard Nexon. The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster continues unchanged.

Tata has also added an integrated dashcam that works with the SUV's 360-degree camera system. This should be useful for buyers who want added visibility and an easier way to record journeys without installing an aftermarket device.

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Features And Safety

Depending on the variant, the Nexon Camo Edition continues to offer features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, JBL's nine-speaker audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger and connected-car technology. Higher variants also get a 360-degree camera with blind-view monitoring and advanced driver assistance systems.

The Camo Edition is available across the Creative, Creative+ S, Creative+ PS, Fearless+ PS and Fearless+ A PS personas, depending on the chosen powertrain. This gives buyers the option to prioritise equipment, fuel type or automatic convenience.

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Engine And Gearbox Options

The special edition retains the Nexon's existing engine range. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 120hp and 170Nm, while the 1.5-litre diesel generates 115hp and 260Nm. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG version makes 100hp and 170Nm in CNG mode.

Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, AMT and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, depending on the engine and variant. Tata's official specifications list the Nexon with petrol, diesel and CNG options, along with multiple transmission choices across the range.

Rivals

The Tata Nexon Camo Edition continues to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros. Its appeal will largely depend on how much value buyers place on the exclusive colours, larger touchscreen and integrated dashcam over the standard model.