2027 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India At Rs 8.63; Gets New Colour

Kawasaki India has launched the 2027 Versys 650 at Rs 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom) with the update limited to a new Candy Lime Green paint scheme. The sport-tourer continues unchanged mechanically and in terms of equipment, while deliveries are expected to begin by the end of August.

New Colours

The MY27 Kawasaki Versys 650 is available only in the new Candy Lime Green colour, replacing the finish offered on the outgoing MY26 motorcycle. The fresh paint maintains Kawasaki's familiar green identity, while the rest of the motorcycle's styling remains unchanged.

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There are no upgrades to the engine, chassis, electronics or features. Kawasaki has also retained the Rs 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom) meaning the 2027 update is primarily for riders who want the latest model year and the new colour scheme.

Kawasaki Versys 650: Mechanics

The 2027 Kawasaki Versys 650 uses the same 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It develops 67 hp at 8,500 rpm and 61 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch remain part of the standard package.

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The motorcycle is built around a tubular diamond frame. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm telescopic front fork with 150mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 145mm of travel. The rear unit includes a remote preload adjuster, a useful feature for owners travelling with luggage or a pillion.

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Features

The Kawasaki Versys 650 continues with an adjustable windscreen, full-LED lighting, traction control and a 4.3-inch TFT colour display with smartphone connectivity.

A 21-litre fuel tank supports the motorcycle's touring focus. With the tank full, the Versys 650 weighs 220kg. The 845mm seat height may be a consideration for shorter riders, although its 170mm ground clearance should help it deal with uneven roads, speed breakers and broken tarmac.

The updated Versys 650 occupies a relatively specialised part of India's middleweight touring segment. The Honda NX500, priced at Rs 7.44 lakh, is among its closest alternatives, although it adopts a different approach with a lower-capacity engine and a stronger adventure-oriented focus.