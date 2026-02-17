Kawasaki W800 Teased On Social Media - Could India Launch Be Next?

Kawasaki India has released a teaser for the W800 retro motorcycle, hinting at a possible launch in India as part of the W-series's 60th Anniversary celebrations. At present, Kawasaki only sells the W175 in the country, which is also exported to select overseas markets. The W800 could serve as a strong addition to the lineup, helping Kawasaki strengthen its presence in the premium retro motorcycle segment.

The teaser suggests Kawasaki may be looking to expand its W series in India, similar to what it did earlier with the W230. That model was also teased as part of the brand's retro portfolio, showing Kawasaki's intent to bring a broader family of W motorcycles to the Indian market.

The W800 is powered by a 773cc air-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 51.3 bhp and 62.9 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox featuring a return shift. It carries a relaxed, upright riding posture, a long low-profile seat, and a timeless retro design. Key features include an assist and slipper clutch, LED headlight, twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, ABS, disc brakes at both ends, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers.

Also Read: Jawa 42 Updated With New Colour: Check Price, Specs And More

Meanwhile, the previously teased W230 is powered by a single-cylinder 233cc air-cooled two-valve engine producing 17 hp and 19 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It is also likely to feature ABS, disc brakes, telescopic forks, and twin rear shocks, making it a smaller but practical retro option.

Also Read: 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 To Launch Later This Year - Details

Expanding the W lineup is strategically important for Kawasaki, especially since the W175 has not delivered the expected results in India. Buyers in the retro motorcycle segment are increasingly looking for more powerful and distinctive options. Reports have already hinted at the possibility of Kawasaki introducing the W230, and the W800 would further strengthen its portfolio.

The Indian retro motorcycle market has grown steadily in recent years, with Royal Enfield dominating the middleweight space through models like the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, and Classic 650. By introducing an 800cc retro motorcycle, Kawasaki could tap into this segment where competition remains limited, offering enthusiasts a fresh alternative with global appeal.