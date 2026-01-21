2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched With New Colours: Check Price, Specs And More

Kawasaki has introduced the 2026 Ninja 300 in India, priced at Rs 3.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration retains its familiar design, features, and mechanical setup, with the only changes being fresh colour options. Cycle parts and overall styling remain identical to the outgoing model, ensuring continuity for fans of the entry-level Ninja. In the Indian market, the Ninja 300 continues to compete against popular rivals such as the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, and BMW G 310 RR, among others, keeping the segment lively with its proven performance and updated visual appeal.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300

For 2026, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 carries forward its familiar package with minimal changes. The projector headlamp setup and larger windshield, introduced last year, remain part of the design. Feature-wise, the bike keeps things straightforward, offering dual-channel ABS but skipping advanced electronics that rivals now include. Interestingly, it continues to stand out as one of the few motorcycles in India still equipped with an analogue tachometer.

Also Read: 2026 Triumph Trident 660, Tiger Sport 660 Revealed Globally -Details

This year's update focuses on aesthetics, with two colour options-Lime Green and Candy Lime Green/Ebony. Both stay true to Kawasaki's signature green theme, but sport refreshed graphics to set them apart from the previous model.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 continues with the same hardware setup, featuring telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends supported by dual-channel ABS. With no mechanical changes introduced, this update is purely cosmetic, intended to keep the Ninja 300 fresh and competitive within Kawasaki's Indian portfolio.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Launched At Rs 77 Lakh; Limited To 1,000 Units Globally

Mechanically, the Ninja 300 remains unchanged, retaining its 296cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the motor continues to deliver 38.4 bhp and 26.1 Nm of peak torque.