2026 Triumph Trident 660, Tiger Sport 660 Revealed Globally -Details

Triumph has officially unveiled the 2026 Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660, introducing their most comprehensive update yet. Both motorcycles now feature higher power and torque outputs, alongside refreshed colour palettes and new graphic schemes. The upgrades extend beyond cosmetics, with a significantly enhanced engine, improved chassis, and refined styling elements, making the 660cc middleweight duo more appealing than ever. These updates mark a major step forward for Triumph's popular models, which are expected to arrive in the Indian market in the coming months.

For 2026, Triumph has sharpened the Trident 660's roadster appeal with fresh styling and functional upgrades. The motorcycle now sports redesigned bodywork, including a wider, sculpted fuel tank with deeper knee recesses, revised seating, and a new headlight that mirrors the larger Trident 800. These changes, according to Triumph, enhance rider comfort while boosting visual presence.

2026 Triumph Trident 660

On the mechanical side, the bike gains a Showa rear shock offering preload and rebound adjustment, complementing the existing 41mm USD front forks. Braking remains unchanged with twin 310mm discs and Nissin calipers, while Michelin Road 5 tyres continue as standard fitment. Triumph lists a wet weight of 195kg and a low 810mm seat height, keeping the Trident accessible to a broad range of riders.

The 2026 Triumph Tiger 660 receives key updates aimed at enhancing its touring capability. The standout change is a larger 18.6-litre fuel tank, designed to extend riding range on longer journeys. Triumph has also revised the bodywork with new radiator cowls for improved weather protection, while the adjustable windscreen now offers broader coverage to suit varying conditions.

Suspension continues to deliver more travel than the Trident, with Showa USD forks and a rear monoshock providing 150 mm at both ends. The rear shock gains remote preload adjustment, simplifying setup for pillion riders or luggage. Despite the added touring hardware, Triumph lists the Tiger 660's wet weight at 211 kg, keeping it manageable for riders seeking versatility and comfort.

At the core of the 2026 Triumph Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660 update is a thoroughly reworked 660cc inline three-cylinder engine. Both the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 now deliver a claimed 95hp at 11,250rpm-an increase of 14hp-while peak torque rises to 68 Nm at 8,250rpm. Compared to the earlier tune, peak power arrives 1,000rpm higher, improving top-end performance, while torque is also shifted 2,000rpm higher in the rev band. Triumph notes that 80 percent of torque is still accessible from as low as 3,000rpm, ensuring strong usability across the range.

2026 Triumph Tiger Sport 660

A major technical change is the adoption of three individual 44mm throttle bodies, one per cylinder, replacing the previous single unit. This, Triumph claims, sharpens throttle response and boosts mid-range and high-end output. Complementary upgrades include a larger front-mounted airbox, a revised cylinder head with bigger exhaust valves, and a higher-lift cam profile. The redline has been raised by 20 percent to 12,650rpm, further enhancing performance potential. Cooling efficiency has also been improved with a larger, repositioned radiator and fan, ensuring the updated 660cc triple remains both powerful and reliable.