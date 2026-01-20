2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,910

Bajaj Auto has been launching the 2026 versions of its motorcycles in the Indian market. Extending the list further, the automaker has launched the latest iteration of the Pulsar 125 in the country at a starting price of Rs 89,910 (ex-showroom). In this avatar, the motorcycle comes with updates in aesthetics with new colours and graphics. Additionally, it now gets LED headlight and LED turn indicators aimed at improving its appeal for consumers.

The updated model is available in two versions: the Carbon Single Seat, priced at Rs 89,910, and the Carbon Split Seat, priced at Rs 92,046. Both versions are Rs 2,400 less expensive than their previous models.

The most significant upgrade to the Pulsar 125 is the introduction of a new LED headlight and LED turn indicators, which are expected to provide improved illumination. This headlight design is similar to what we have seen on the revamped Pulsar 150, which was launched last month. Additionally, the Pulsar 125 has received new color options and updated graphic designs to enhance its appearance. It is important to note that these updates have not been made to the base Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon variant.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged, featuring the same standard telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers. It continues to hold the ground with 17-inch alloy wheels, while braking power comes from a 240 mm front disc brake and a rear drum brake. It is also equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster that includes Bluetooth compatibility, opening doors to multiple connectivity features.

Powering the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 is a familiar 124.4cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 11.8 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of torque while revving at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed transmission.