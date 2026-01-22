Bajaj Pulsar 125 Vs N125 Vs NS125: Who Should Buy What?

The Bajaj Pulsar has remained a household name among motorcycle enthusiasts for nearly 25 years, cementing its place as one of India's top-selling bikes. Despite its long legacy, Bajaj has consistently kept the Pulsar brand fresh with timely technical and mechanical upgrades, ensuring it stays relevant in a competitive market. Over the years, the lineup has expanded into multiple series, including the N and NS ranges, each catering to different rider preferences.

Most recently, Bajaj introduced the Pulsar 125, a modern take on the classic model, equipped with updated features to appeal to today's riders. With three distinct options now available-the Pulsar 125, Pulsar N125, and Pulsar NS125-buyers may find themselves wondering which version best suits their needs. Each series brings its own strengths, whether it's the straightforward appeal of the Pulsar 125, the sportier stance of the N125, or the aggressive styling and performance focus of the NS125. Understanding the differences between these models is key to making the right choice.

Engine Specs

The Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar N125, and Pulsar NS125 have the same 124.4cc displacement engine. But each has been tuned slightly differently to deliver unique performance figures.

Bajaj Pulsar 125

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is equipped with a 4-stroke, 2-valve, twin-spark DTS-i engine that meets BSVI compliance standards. In comparison, the Pulsar NS125 features a 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, air-cooled DTS-i Ei engine, also BSVI compliant. Meanwhile, the Pulsar N125 comes with an air-cooled, single-spark, 2-valve setup, offering a simpler yet efficient configuration.

The Pulsar 125 generates 11.63 hp at 8,500 rpm along with 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. In comparison, both the Pulsar N125 and the Pulsar NS125 produce a slightly higher output of 11.83 hp and 11 Nm of torque, giving them a marginal edge over the standard Pulsar 125 while retaining the same displacement.

Bajaj Pulsar N125

Ergonomics

Although all three Pulsar models share the same engine, Bajaj has differentiated the standard, N, and NS series through unique design elements and ergonomics, tailoring each to suit a wide range of riders.

In terms of dimensions, the three Pulsar models differ noticeably in seat height and ground clearance. The standard Pulsar 125 carries a straightforward design with a seat height of 1,060 mm and a ground clearance of 165 mm, making it the tallest of the trio. The Pulsar NS125, on the other hand, offers a lower seat height of 805 mm with slightly higher ground clearance at 178 mm, giving it a sportier stance. Meanwhile, the Pulsar N125 sits even lower at 795 mm but compensates with the highest ground clearance of 198 mm.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125

When it comes to rider suitability, the standard Pulsar 125, with its higher seat height,is better suited for taller riders who prefer a commanding position on the road. The NS125, with its mid-range seat height, caters well to average-height riders looking for a sporty yet comfortable setup. The N125, being the lowest in seat height, is ideal for shorter riders who want easier reach to the ground, while its superior ground clearance makes it a strong choice for those frequently riding on uneven or rough roads.

Price

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes with a starting price of Rs 92,320 (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Pulsar NS125 is priced slightly higher at Rs 92,642 (ex-showroom), while the Pulsar N125 is the most affordable of the trio, beginning at around Rs 91,000 (ex-showroom).