Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition To Launch In India? Here's What Teaser Reveals

Triumph Motorcycles India has teased a new motorcycle via its social media handle. Based on the image revealed by the brand, it seems like this is going to be a Triumph Trident 660. However, this is not a regular version of the motorcycle. It seems like the special edition version of the bike was revealed by the brand in May 2025. Specifically, it is the Tribute Edition that pays homage to the legendary five-time Isle of Man TT-winning 'Slippery Same'.

The Special Edition sports a sleek sapphire black exterior with a rich, glossy black finish, giving it a stealthy appearance. This is paired with striking Cobalt Blue and Diablo Red accents that flow across the tank, tail, and front end. The '67' race number graphic on the tank honors the Isle of Man TT victory. The look is completed with Diablo Red wheels, an aerodynamic flyscreen in Sapphire Black, and a sculpted aluminum belly pan.

Also Read: New BMW CE 04 Teased Ahead Of Launch; Check Details

The new Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition comes with rider-oriented enhancements, such as a sport riding mode, cornering ABS, and traction control. Triumph's shift assist enables smooth, clutchless gear changes both up and down.

The Trident 660's triple-cylinder engine produces 80 horsepower and 64 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed transmission, complemented by Triumph Shift Assist, which is a standard feature of this special edition.

Regarding the hardware, the Trident 660 is built on a tubular steel chassis, features Showa 41mm Separate Function Big Piston upside-down forks, Michelin Road 5 tires, and utilizes twin Nissin two-piston front calipers. For the first time, the new Trident 660 also includes Cruise Control as a standard feature. The Trident Triple Tribute is available with a variety of 32 accessories.