2025 Triumph Trident 660 Revealed; Will Be Launched In India As Well

The updated Trident 660 will go on sale in international markets by December 2024

Triumph Motorcycles took the wraps off the 2025 Trident 660 which will go on sale in global markets by the end of the year. Expect the motorcycle to be launched in India as well. For 2025, the Triumph Trident 660 gets updated suspension, new electronic rider aids and new colour options. In response to customer demand, the Trident 660 now features new standard equipment that includes optimised cornering ABS, traction control, bi-directional quick-shifter and cruise control, which means the motorcycle now gets a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) as well.

The motorcycle also gets integrated TFT display and MyTriumph Bluetooth Connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation, calls and music control, and three rider modes, including a new 'sport' mode, in addition to the road and rain modes. The 2025 Trident 660 now gets Showa 41mm USD fork which have been upgraded with Showa's SFF-BF 'big piston' damping for better comfort and control. There's also a preload adjustable rear monoshock, also from Showa, Nissin brakes with twin 310mm discs, and grippy Michelin Road 5 tyres.

The motorcycle continues to get a 660 cc in-line triple cylinder engine which makes 80 hp at 10,250 rpm along with 64 Nm of peak torque coming in at 6,250 rpm. The motorcycle continues to weigh 190 kg and rest all others features and specifications stay the same as before.

The motorcycle gets three new colour and graphics schemes. Cosmic Yellow, Cobalt Blue, and Diablo Red catch the eye, complemented by touches of Sapphire Black and striking diagonal white stripes. Other subtle updates include upgraded materials and finishes, including a new forged Aluminium top yoke and forged Aluminium brake pedal.