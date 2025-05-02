2025 Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Revealed; Packs More Rider Equipment

Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute
Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the 2025 iteration of Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition in the global markets. The updated motorcycle has rider-focused upgrades, racing-inspired looks. The new Special Edition pays tribute to Triumph's legendary five-time Isle of Man TT-winning 'Slippery Sam'.
The new Special Edition's sleek sapphire black bodywork blends a deep, glossy black finish, offering a stealthy new look. It is contrasted with bold Cobalt Blue and Diablo Red highlights, sweeping across the tank, tail and front end. The '67' race number graphic on the tank is a reference to the Isle of Man TT win. Completing the stance are the Diablo red wheels, aerodynamic flyscreen screen in Sapphire Black, and a sculpted aluminium belly pan.
The new Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition is equipped with the rider-focused upgrades, including a sport riding mode, cornering ABS and traction control. The Triumph shift assist provides smooth, clutchless gear changes up and down.
In terms of hardware, the Trident 660 features tubular steel chassis, Showa 41mm Separate Function Big Piston upside-down forks, Michelin Road 5 tyres and twin Nissin two-piston front callipers. The new Trident 660 also features Cruise Control as standard for the first time.
Trident 660's triple engine generates 80 horsepower and 64 Nm peak torque. The engine is linked with a six-speed gearbox, which is aided by Triumph Shift Assist and comes as standard for this special edition.
The Trident Triple Tribute comes with a range of 32 accessories. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from June 2025.
