Bajaj Auto Retails 3.65 Lakh Units In April25, Witnessing 6 Pc YoY Drop

Bajaj Auto on Friday said its total sales declined 6 per cent year-on-year to 3,65,810 units in April. The company had reported sales of 3,88,256 units in April last year. Domestic sales declined 11 per cent year-on-year to 2,20,615 units, as against 2,49,083 units in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Exports, however, increased 4 per cent year-on-year to 1,45,195 units, as compared to 1,39,173 units in April last year.

Also, Bajaj has showcased a strong focus on its EV line-up, as the company recently expanded the range of Chetak electric scooters sold in the Indian market with the launch of the new Chetak 3503. With a price tag of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most affordable variant of the electric two-wheeler and comes a few months after the launch of the new Chetak 35 Series. Sticking to its roots, the electric vehicle uses the same battery pack and chassis as the other models of the range.



The Chetak 35 Series has the Chetak 3501 (the top-of-the-range model), which comes priced at Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom), the Chetak 3502 with a price tag of Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom), and the latest 3501. The latest model of the range will compete directly against models like TVS iQube 3.4, Ola S1X+, and Ather Rizta S in India.

Moreover, a update for the Bajaj Dominar 400 is in the pipeline. Although the updated model has been spotted at dealerships, the launch date of the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 has not been announced yet. Also, the prices of the new avatar are likely to receive a hike and will be announced during the official launch.