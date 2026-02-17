Jawa 42 Updated With New Colour: Check Price, Specs And More

The Jawa 42 has received a fresh update to its colour palette with the addition of a new Ivory shade. Priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), this makes it the most expensive option in the line-up, sitting just above the dual-channel ABS alloy wheel variant, which tops out at Rs 1.83 lakh.

Also Read: 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 To Launch Later This Year - Details

The new colour covers the front fender, headlamp nacelle, fuel tank, side panels, and rear fender, giving the motorcycle a uniform and distinctive look. To further set it apart, bold "Forty Two" lettering runs across the tank, while the number "42" is displayed on the side panels. The engine and cycle parts are finished in black, lending the bike a factory-custom appeal that enhances its neo-classic character.

With this the Jawa 42 now has a total of 15 colour options, including Vega White, Starship Blue Dual Tone, Voyager Red, Orion Red Matte, Orion Red, Sirius White, Cosmic Rock Dual Tone, and more.

Mechanically, the Jawa 42 Ivory variant remains unchanged from the rest of the Jawa 42 range. It continues to be powered by a 294.7cc, liquid-cooled engine producing 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear shifts.

The Jawa 42 motorcycle is built on a double cradle frame and uses a telescopic front fork along with twin rear shock absorbers for suspension duties. Buyers can choose between alloy wheels or traditional wire-spoke rims depending on preference.