2024 Jawa 42 Launched In India: Gets Updated Engine & Price Cut

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced the 2024 Jawa 42. The neo-retro motorcycle is now priced at Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a price cut of Rs 17,000. While the Jawa 42 gets cheaper with the new updates, it hasn't undergone the knife for the bad. The heart of the matter - the powerplant, is the new J-Panther unit that displaces 294 cubic centimetres of working volume to develop a peak power output of 27.32 Hp and 26.84 Nm of max torque. Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles claims that the gear-based throttle mapping controls NVH levels.

"The 2024 Jawa 42 is a testament to a holistic approach to motorcycle engineering," says Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. "We've left no stone unturned in our quest for 'price-performance' perfection. From upgrading materials to refining our manufacturing processes, we've pushed boundaries at every step. We believe in the philosophy of price-performance engineering, and the result is a motorcycle that doesn't just meet expectations, it redefines them. The authentic neo-classic 2024 Jawa 42 is a trinity of edgy performance, gorgeous design, and precision engineering."

The new Jawa 42 gets a gear-based throttle mapping and an assist & slip (A&S) clutch. The latest engine improvements include a heavier magneto, a larger throttle body and entry duct, and a CP4 cylinder head for superior performance. Also, the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gears are now optimized for enhanced drivability. A redesigned balancer weight and new hub-type balancer gear are used on the new motor to reduce vibrations.

In terms of design, the 2024 Jawa 42 boasts an expanded palette, now offering 14 colour options, featuring both matte and gloss options.

