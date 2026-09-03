New Hero Mavrick 440 Spied With USD Forks, TFT Display: Launch Soon?

An updated Hero Mavrick 440 has been spotted with upside-down front forks and a full-colour TFT instrument console, prompting fresh speculation around the motorcycle's possible return. Hero MotoCorp has not announced a launch date or confirmed that the updated version will be sold in India, so its market plans remain unclear.

Hero Mavrick 440: Hardware Upgrades

The most visible change on the spotted motorcycle is the replacement of the earlier conventional telescopic front forks with gold-finished upside-down, or USD, forks. This setup generally offers better front-end rigidity and is commonly seen on higher-spec roadsters and performance-oriented motorcycles.

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The second prominent update is the portrait-style TFT instrument display. The unit appears similar to the screen used on the Harley-Davidson X440 T, which shares its core platform with the Hero Mavrick 440. It is expected to include Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone application support, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS notifications, and other connected functions.

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The Harley-Davidson X440 T also receives ride modes and traction control. However, it has not been confirmed whether the refreshed Mavrick 440 will get these electronic features. Until Hero shares official details, the final equipment list should be treated as unconfirmed.

Hero Mavrick 440: Engine, Design

The updated motorcycle does not appear to receive major changes to its fuel tank, body panels, lighting or overall roadster silhouette. Mechanically, it is expected to retain the existing 440cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine. This motor produces 27 hp and 38 Nm of torque in the Mavrick 440, with power delivered through a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch. The engine is designed to offer strong low- and mid-range torque, which suits urban riding as well as relaxed highway use.

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Hero originally launched the Mavrick 440 in India as its flagship motorcycle, at prices ranging from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It was discontinued from the Indian range in early 2025. However, the motorcycle continues in export markets under the Hero Hunk 440 name.

Launch Speculations

The appearance of Mavrick 440 branding on the updated model has led to suggestions that Hero may be considering an India-market return. At the same time, the brand has previously been seen developing similar motorcycles for overseas markets, making it difficult to draw a firm conclusion from the latest sighting alone.

If Hero does reintroduce the Mavrick 440 in India, the addition of USD forks and a TFT display would help it better justify a premium position in the 350cc-450cc roadster segment. It would also narrow the equipment gap with the Harley-Davidson X440 T.