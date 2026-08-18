Hero MotoCorp Patents New Dual-Sport Motorcycle; Impulse Making A Comeback?

Hero MotoCorp has filed a design patent for a new dual-sport motorcycle, reviving speculation about a possible return of the Impulse nameplate. The patent designs suggest a smaller, air-cooled machine that would sit below the upcoming liquid-cooled Xpulse 421 in Hero's adventure line-up.

Small Air-Cooled Engine

The patent images show an air-cooled engine without an oil cooler, indicating a displacement likely in the 150-200 cc range. This would place the new model below the current Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 210 in technical sophistication but potentially above them in lightweight, entry-level appeal. Supporting the speculation is a test mule which was spotted earlier in Jaipur with a small air-cooled unit.

The design also shows a kickstarter lever, although an electric starter is expected on any production version. This again backs the speculation of a small-capacity engine. If Hero proceeds with a small-capacity engine, the Impulse moniker, last used on the brand's 150cc off-road-oriented motorcycle, could be reconsidered.

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The bike also seems to have a fuel tap on the left side of the engine, suggesting a carbureted setup. Such a configuration would not meet India's current emission norms, implying that this particular version may be intended for export markets where carbureted engines are still permitted.

At the same time, features such as a front number plate and a saree guard indicate that Hero is also considering Indian regulatory requirements. This suggests there might also be an India-spec variant under development alongside an export-oriented version.

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Design Details

The overall silhouette and tank shrouds bear a closer resemblance to the old Impulse than to the current Xpulse range. The tail-lamp appears similar to the unit on the Xtreme 125R and Xpulse 210, while the headlight design is reminiscent of the Xtreme 160R.

Other visible elements include a raised front mudguard, a high-mounted exhaust, telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends. The profile looks slimmer than the existing Xpulse models.

What Comes Next

Hero has not confirmed any launch plans, and a patent filing does not guarantee immediate production. The company's next confirmed adventure launch remains the Xpulse 421, which is expected to make its official debut at EICMA 2026.