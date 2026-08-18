Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Fastest SUV To Hit 2 Lakh Exports

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that the Fronx SUV has crossed 2 lakh exports in under 38 months, making it the fastest SUV from India to reach this milestone. The compact SUV began exports in June 2023 and has since been shipped to nearly 90 countries, including Japan.

The Fronx achieved its first 1 lakh exports in under 25 months. It then added the second lakh in around 13 months, reflecting a significant acceleration in global demand for the Made-in-India model.

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV Spied Undisguised During TVC Shoot; Debut On August 26

Manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, the Fronx has become a key contributor to the company's export performance. Since FY 2024-25, it has been India's number one exported passenger vehicle.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, said the rapid growth in Fronx exports underlines the model's increasing acceptance in international markets. He added that sustained focus on exports has helped Maruti Suzuki retain its position as the leading passenger vehicle exporter from India.

Also Read: Chinese EV Recreates Mercedes-Benz's Iconic Tunnel Loop Stunt: Watch

As mentioned earlier, Fronx is currently exported to close to 90 markets across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Exports to Japan began in August 2024, making it the first Maruti Suzuki SUV to be shipped to the country.

Maruti Suzuki exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries. The company says all three of India's top exported passenger vehicles in Q1 FY 2026-27 were from its portfolio.

Also Read: 3 Features Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Gets But Not Toyota Hilux

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is currently sold in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Sold via Nexa outlets in India, the car comes with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre Turbo petrol engine. Transmission options include a manual and an AMT.