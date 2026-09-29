Maruti Suzuki Fronx To Get ADAS? Future Plans Give Big Hint

Suzuki Motor Corporation has outlined an ambitious plan to expand advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) across its vehicle range, with India positioned as a key focus. At its Technology Strategy Briefing 2026, the company detailed a "Just-Right ADAS" approach aimed at making essential safety features standard even on affordable models, a move that could directly benefit popular Maruti Suzuki products such as the Baleno and Fronx.

Why India Is Central To Suzuki's ADAS Push

Suzuki highlighted India's road safety challenge, citing around 1.77 lakh road accident deaths in 2024, the highest globally, and a per-capita traffic fatality rate roughly six times that of Japan. With a reported 40.6 per cent market share in India that year, Suzuki sees broader deployment of affordable ADAS as both a social responsibility and a strategic opportunity to reduce fatalities across a large vehicle population.

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The company's view is that expensive ADAS suites limited to premium cars have a restricted impact on overall road safety. Instead, Suzuki wants to identify the functions most relevant to Indian conditions and make them standard across more accessible vehicles.

SDV Right And Just-Right ADAS

Under its "SDV Right" strategy, Suzuki plans to offer a calibrated set of safety functions as standard, while keeping convenience-oriented features optional based on customer preference. The company specifically identifies autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and lane-departure prevention as core safety functions intended to become standard across future models.

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To reduce costs, Suzuki is simplifying ADAS hardware. Its proposed architecture relies on high-resolution cameras and AI chips, removing the front radar used in many current systems. Driver-monitoring and occupant-monitoring camera functions are also planned to be integrated with ADAS, lowering hardware complexity while maintaining or improving safety performance.

Supporting this is a new electronics platform that consolidates communication, power distribution and body-control functions into a Central Zone ECU. Suzuki estimates this integrated controller could be around 30 per cent cheaper and 15 per cent lighter than conventional arrangements, with the cost and weight reductions applying to the electronics system rather than the entire vehicle.

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Implications For Baleno, Fronx And Future Maruti Models

The recently launched Baleno facelift already offers Level 2 ADAS, but only on top-spec variants and using a radar-and-camera setup. Suzuki's new direction suggests that future iterations of the Fronx could receive more affordable, camera-based ADAS packages, potentially trickling down to mid and even lower variants over time.