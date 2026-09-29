Not Just Orry, These Celebs Also Own Mahindra Thar Roxx SUVs: Full List

Mahindra Thar Roxx, at the time of its launch, already had the "Thar" nameplate supplementing its popularity. The sales proved the point, and the impressions probably reached celebrities, persuading them to buy the lifestyle SUV. Some received it as a gift from others, while others bought it themselves. Here we have compiled a list of celebrities who have a unit of the Thar Roxx in their garage.

Orry (Orhan Awatramani)

The latest celebrity to join the list of Mahindra Thar Roxx owners is Orry. He recently received the SUV as a gift from social media influencer Elvish Yadav. The vehicle came with congratulations on his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Based on the pictures shared on social media, Orry now owns a Nebula Blue-coloured SUV. Besides the relatively humble SUV, he also owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

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Malaika Arora

Bollywood star Malaika Arora took delivery of the SUV a while ago, and the videos of the moment kept circulating on social media platforms. Based on the visuals shared, she chose the special Star Edition of the SUV. It has slightly different design elements compared to the standard version of the SUV and is finished in Citrine Yellow.

John Abraham

Among the celebrities, John Abraham has the most unique Thar Roxx, which is customised for him. It gets special "JA" badges on the C-pillar, which are the initials of the actor's name. To extend the list of special design features, it gets a specially designed 4x4 badge representing its off-road capabilities.

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On the inside, at the passenger-side AC vent, the vehicle gets a metallic plate saying "Made For John Abraham" along with the vehicle identification number. To add a unique touch, the "JA" signature has been embroidered on the headrests in yellow colour.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Prices for the Thar Roxx in India start at Rs 12.52 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top-spec variant listed at Rs 23.52 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with either a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel unit. Both engines can be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, with rear-wheel drive and 4x4 configurations on offer.

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The petrol variant is tuned to produce 177 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the diesel unit kicks out up to 172 hp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque, depending on transmission and tune.