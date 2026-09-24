Mahindra Thar OG Vs Thar Roxx: Engine Options, Power, And Torque Explained

Mahindra's two current Thar offerings, the three-door Thar OG and the five-door Thar Roxx, share a common design language but differ in engine lineup, power outputs, and drivetrain configurations. Understanding these differences is key for buyers deciding between the compact, off-road-focused OG and the more lifestyle-oriented Roxx.

Thar OG: Three Engines, RWD And 4WD Choices

The 2026 Thar OG is offered with three engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol. The entry-level 1.5-litre mHawk diesel produces around 119 hp and 300 Nm of torque and is available only with a 6-speed manual gearbox in rear-wheel-drive (RWD) form, typically on the base AXT trim.

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The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel now delivers about 150 hp and 330 Nm, up 16 hp and 30 Nm from the previous version. The 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol makes around 159 hp and 330 Nm. Both the 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol are offered on LXT and ZXT trims with a choice of 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque-converter automatic, and can be specified in either RWD or part-time 4WD with high and low reduction gears.

Across 4WD variants, the Thar OG uses a manual-shift part-time four-wheel-drive system with electric power steering and semi-floating axles.

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Thar Roxx: Two Engines, 4WD Only With Diesel

The Thar Roxx simplifies the powertrain story to two engines: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel. Both are available with 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmissions, but four-wheel drive is offered only with the diesel engine. All petrol variants and lower diesel trims are RWD.

In higher-output tunes used for Roxx, the 2.0L turbo-petrol can produce up to around 174 hp and 380 Nm, while the 2.2L diesel reaches approximately 172 hp and 370 Nm in top specifications. These figures are higher than the Thar OG's peak outputs, reflecting different tuning and positioning. However, many mainstream Roxx variants (MX1, MX3, MX5, AX5L, AX7L, STAR EDN) are offered with more moderate power levels closer to the OG's range, depending on trim and market specification.

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Only diesel Roxx variants in MX5, AX5L and AX7L trims are available with 4x4, giving buyers a five-door, diesel 4x4 option that the OG cannot match in terms of space and comfort. Petrol buyers must accept RWD on the Roxx, whereas the OG offers petrol 4WD in its top trims.

Choosing Between Thar OG And Thar Roxx

For buyers prioritising classic three-door proportions, multiple engine choices and petrol 4WD capability, the Thar OG remains the more traditional off-roader. Those who need five doors, higher comfort, and are willing to limit 4WD to diesel variants will find the Thar Roxx better suited to mixed family and adventure use. Both models now benefit from updated engines and transmissions, but their powertrain strategies cater to slightly different priorities within the same Thar family. Currently, the prices of Thar OG start at Rs 10.32 lakh and extend up to Rs 18.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the prices of Thar Roxx start at Rs 12.52 lakh and go up to Rs 23.52 lakh.