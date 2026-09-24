Bentley Torcal Debuts As Brand's First-Ever EV - 600 Km Range, 0-100 Kmph In 2.9 Secs, New Logo

Bentley has unveiled the all-new Torcal, marking the brand's first fully electric vehicle. Offered in standard and Torcal S variants, the EV SUV combines a claimed WLTP range of up to 600 kilometres with 800V charging technology that can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 16 minutes. Bentley says the Torcal also introduces its latest chassis technology, a new design language and a wider selection of sustainable interior materials as the luxury marque transitions into the electric era.

Bentley Torcal EV

Bentley Torcal Design: New Emblem

The Bentley Torcal introduces a new design language while retaining key elements associated with the brand. Developed under Bentley's design team in Crewe, the electric SUV features a long wheelbase, short overhangs and a distinctive front-end design with an illuminated grille. At the rear, the design incorporates a new graphic treatment first previewed on the EXP 15 concept, while the exterior surfaces use fewer character lines to emphasise the vehicle's proportions.

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Bentley will offer five wheel designs at launch. The standard Torcal rides on 21-inch wheels, while the Torcal S comes with 22-inch wheels as standard. Additional 22-inch options, including an aerodynamically focused design, will also be available. The Torcal is also the first Bentley to feature the brand's redesigned emblem, introduced last year.

Bentley Torcal EV

Bentley Torcal Interior: Top-Tier Luxury

Inside, the dashboard continues to draw inspiration from Bentley's wing-shaped layout and combines leather, wool, veneer and aluminium finishes. Physical controls remain on the centre console and steering wheel, alongside Bentley's latest digital interfaces.

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The Torcal's seats are all-new and come standard with 16-way adjustment, heating, ventilation, adjustable bolsters and massage functions. Optional comfort features include Postural Adjust and Smart Seat Climate systems, while a dedicated Wellness package extends the massage function to the seat cushion. Rear passengers benefit from a power-folding rear seat, a first for a Bentley.

Bentley has developed a new digital sound experience for the Torcal instead of replicating the sound of an internal-combustion engine. The system, called Bentley Dynamic Symphony, uses recordings created with musical instruments, including drums, viola and bass guitar, to provide audio feedback based on vehicle speed and torque demand. Drivers can adjust the sound level through different drive modes or switch it off entirely.

Bentley Torcal EV

The Torcal also features custom sounds for functions such as turn indicators, touchscreen inputs and the digital assistant. For in-car entertainment, Bentley offers a 16-speaker, 620W audio system as standard, while a Naim audio system with 28 speakers, 1,780W output, Dolby Atmos support, seat-integrated transducers and headrest speakers is available as an option.

Bentley Torcal Interior: Powertrain

Bentley's first EV, the Torcal, combines a dual-motor powertrain with an 888 PS output and 1,350 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful and highest-torque Bentley to date. The electric grand tourer can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds, while Bentley says the performance has been tuned to remain accessible in everyday driving.

Power comes from two permanent magnet synchronous motors, with the rear unit featuring a locking differential and multi-plate clutch setup. Energy is supplied by an 800V battery pack comprising 192 lithium-ion pouch cells and offering a 113 kWh usable capacity. Bentley is backing the battery with a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Bentley Torcal Interior: Sustainability Quotient

The Bentley Torcal introduces new interior materials and finishes, including a 100% Merino wool automotive fabric developed with UK textile manufacturer Fox Brothers. Bentley says the material is certified under the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) and will be offered alongside leather and Dinamica upholstery options.

New trim choices include Ombre Walnut, created using layers of walnut off-cuts and recycled paper, and Sunburst Aluminium, a finish inspired by the metal dashboards used in historic Bentley models. Buyers will also be able to choose from a range of leather, wool, veneer, technical and piano-finish combinations, allowing for extensive interior customisation.