How McLaren's New Logo Moves Forward Without Forgetting Its Roots

McLaren's latest brand update may look deceptively simple at first glance, but it carries decades of history within its redesigned wordmark. As the British marque unveils an evolved identity that unites McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing under a single banner, the new logo draws inspiration from an unlikely source: the sign that once hung above the McLaren family service station in Remuera, Auckland.

McLaren Service Station

It was there that founder Bruce McLaren began his journey, building his first winning race car. By blending that heritage with a modern design language, McLaren's refreshed identity looks firmly toward the future while paying tribute to the roots that shaped one of motorsport's most iconic names.

Bruce McLaren March 1970 McLaren Ford M14A before the start of the Race of Champions at Brands Hatch in Kent

At the centre of the refresh is McLaren's iconic Speedmark, which continues to serve as the brand's defining symbol, alongside its signature Papaya finish. The updated visual identity also introduces a broader colour palette inspired by milestone moments from the company's history, while the 'Speedy Kiwi' remains as a nod to founder Bruce McLaren's New Zealand roots. The rebrand arrives at a pivotal moment for the company as it gears up for a major expansion, backed by significant investment in its UK engineering and manufacturing operations.

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McLaren is also preparing to broaden its model line-up beyond traditional two-seat sports cars, with an SUV expected to join the range in the future. Rather than a finalised image, the company describes the new identity as the opening chapter of its next phase of growth and evolution.

"This evolution of our visual identity captures that spirit. It's a reflection of the journey we are on as a company. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for McLaren, giving a physical expression to the ambition, creativity and forward momentum that is shaping our future," said David Woodhouse, Chief Creative Officer, McLaren Automotive.

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Throughout 2026, McLaren has increasingly spotlighted its heritage, celebrating founder Bruce McLaren's vision through projects such as the revival of the M6GT story and the unveiling of the McL 6GT concept. The narrative has also extended to McLaren Racing, with the team marking its 1,000th Formula 1 Grand Prix and confirming its return to top-level endurance racing with a new Hypercar programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

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The brand refresh comes alongside McLaren Automotive's 500 million pounds investment plan to expand its UK manufacturing and engineering operations, supporting future growth that will include new product segments beyond two-seat sports cars, such as an upcoming SUV.