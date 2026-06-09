McLaren's New Limited-Run Artura Celebrates F1 Team's 1,000 GP Starts: Check Pics

McLaren has unveiled a very special version of its hybrid supercar to mark a historic milestone in Formula 1. Called the McLaren Artura 1000GP, this limited-run model celebrates the McLaren Formula 1 Team's 1,000th Grand Prix start, which took place at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix. Built by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the McLaren Artura 1000GP is one of the most exclusive versions of the Artura ever made, with only 10 units planned for customers worldwide.

McLaren Artura 1000GP: Inspired By McLaren's Monaco F1 Livery

The biggest highlight of the McLaren Artura 1000GP is its unique design. The special edition draws inspiration from the Monaco Grand Prix livery worn by McLaren's MCL40 Formula 1 race cars driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The McLaren Artura 1000GP features striking papaya orange graphics and bespoke '1000GP' branding across the bonnet, side sections, mirror caps, and lower bodywork. McLaren has also added subtle pinstripe details on the front splitter and rear diffuser, paying tribute to some of the brand's most memorable race cars.

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Inside the cabin, the McLaren Artura 1000GP gets an exclusive metallic papaya plaque that commemorates the team's 1,000th Formula 1 race start. These small touches make the special edition stand apart from the standard Artura.

McLaren Artura 1000GP: Powertrain And Performance

Mechanically, the McLaren Artura 1000GP remains unchanged from the regular Artura. Power comes from a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 7.4 kWh battery pack. Together, the setup produces an impressive 690 hp and 720 Nm of torque. The McLaren Artura 1000GP can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3 seconds and reach a top speed of over 330 km/h. It can also travel short distances in pure electric mode.

McLaren Artura 1000GP: Celebrating A Historic Formula 1 Achievement

The launch of the McLaren Artura 1000GP marks a significant moment in the company's motorsport journey. Since entering Formula 1 in the 1960s, McLaren has secured multiple Constructors' Championships and more than 200 Grand Prix victories.

With only 10 examples being produced, the McLaren Artura 1000GP is expected to become a highly sought-after collector's item. More importantly, it serves as a rolling tribute to one of Formula 1's most successful teams and its remarkable 1,000-race milestone.

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For McLaren enthusiasts, the McLaren Artura 1000GP is far more than just another special edition; it is a celebration of racing heritage wrapped in a cutting-edge hybrid supercar.