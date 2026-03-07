Meet McLaren 720S Operated Only Via Driver's Head, Piloted By Quadriplegic Sam Schmidt

Former IndyCar racer Sam Schmidt, whose promising career ended abruptly after an accident, is now turning heads once again by piloting a specially modified McLaren 720S Spider supercar, controlled entirely through head movements and breath. A quadriplegic himself, Sam can be seen advocating freedom for people with severe mobility challenges. Furthermore, the demonstration, captured on video, highlights ongoing advancements in semi-autonomous mobility systems.

Schmidt recently shared a video of himself in the passenger seat of a McLaren 720S Spider. Even though he is not in the driving seat, the former racer has full control of the car. The supercar has been specially modified by Arrow in collaboration with Sam Schmidt and is called the SAM car (Semi-Autonomous Motorcar). It makes the driver capable of operating it just via head movements and breath control. The initial development of the car began in 2013 and has participated in the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

McLaren 720S Operated Only Via Driver's Head

The McLaren 720S Spider serves as the platform for this setup, retaining its potent 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 710 horsepower. Infrared cameras on the dashboard track reflective markers on the driver's helmet or sunglasses, translating subtle head tilts into precise steering inputs.

Acceleration comes from blowing into a mouthpiece sensor, mimicking throttle input, while braking is activated through inhalation, with software fine-tuning pedal response for smooth control. Safety features include sneeze detection to prevent unintended actions, and a co-driver monitors conventional controls as backup. Before the McLaren, the project was initiated on an earlier prototype based on the Corvette, allowing track speeds over 200 mph without hand or foot use.

Sam Schmidt

Sam Schmidt, co-owner of Arrow developed McLaren, became quadriplegic after a horrific 2000 crash during IndyCar testing that severed his spinal cord. Undeterred, he founded Sam Schmidt Motorsports and partnered with Arrow Electronics to develop the SAM (Semi-Autonomous Mobility) car project.

Debuting in 2014 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Schmidt has since competed on ovals and road courses, even earning a special driving license in Nevada, US, for public roads. Today, Schmidt advocates for broader access to such innovations, proving resilience knows no limits.