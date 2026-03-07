JSW's Chery iCaurV23-Based SUV Spied Testing In India

A heavily camouflaged test mule of the Chery iCaur V23-based SUV has been spotted on Indian roads, signalling JSW Motors' advancing plans in the segment. These spy images confirm the model's progress toward a local launch, positioning it as a significant addition to JSW's growing lineup.

The SUV draws directly from Chery's iCaur V23, a boxy mid-size model already available in China. Captured during testing, it displays an upright stance with flared wheel arches, a sidestep for easier access, and a kinked rear window line that adds a distinctive flair.

At the back, despite the heavy camouflage, a protrusion on the tailgate hints at a dedicated storage spot for charging cables, while horizontal tail-lights evoke a rugged, G-Wagon-inspired look. This design choice underscores its practical appeal for urban and off-road use alike. Something similar to what we have seen with the test mules of the Mahindra Vision S, currently on test.

JSW Motors, operating independently alongside its MG joint venture, aims to introduce rebadged vehicles from Chery sub-brands like Jetour, Jaecoo, and iCaur. The iCaur V23-based SUV will follow the Jetour T2-inspired PHEV and Jaecoo J5-based eSUV, with local assembly at the company's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant helping keep costs down. A launch around 2028 seems likely, allowing time for refinements suited to Indian conditions.

Under the skin, the international iCaur V23 offers two battery options: a 59.93 kWh single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup producing 136 hp and 180 Nm, or an 81.76 kWh dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant with 211 hp and 292 Nm. Range stands at 401 km and 510 km respectively on the CLTC cycle, supported by DC fast charging from 85 kW up to over 100 kW. JSW might opt for the AWD powertrain to stand out, as no direct rival currently matches it.

In the crowded mid-size electric SUV space, it will square off against the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, VinFast VF6, Maruti e Vitara, MG ZS EV, Toyota Ebella, Tata Curvv EV, and the forthcoming Tata Sierra EV. This testing phase marks another step in JSW's bold push to capture market share with affordable, tech-forward EVs tailored for India.