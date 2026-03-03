Upcoming JSW Jetour T2 Patent Filed In India: Here's All About Fortuner Rival

JSW Motors has partnered with Chinese automaker Chery to bring the Jetour T2 SUV to the Indian market. The launch is expected around Diwali 2026, marking a significant step for JSW Motors in expanding its portfolio. Ahead of the launch, the company released a teaser of the upcoming plug-in hybrid SUV as part of its dealer recruitment campaign. Chery has also patented the Jetour T2's design in India, confirming its arrival.

Also Read: Pirelli Cancels Two-Day F1 Tyre Test In Bahrain Amid Middle East Chaos

Design patent images reveal a boxy, rugged profile, drawing comparisons to the Land Rover Defender. Jetour calls the design theme "Rugged Simplicity." The SUV features rectangular headlamps, a blacked-out grille with studded elements, a prominent bumper, squared wheel arches, traditional door handles, running boards, rectangular mirrors with integrated indicators, roof rails, and a shark fin antenna. At the rear, vertically stacked tail lamps, a flat tailgate, chunky bumper, and a spare tyre mounted with a protective cover complete the look.

Inside, the Jetour T2 offers a robust steering wheel, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. It seats five occupants and comes with premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, powered and ventilated front seats, and automatic climate control.

Also Read: The Oberoi Concours d'Elegance 2026: History Unfolded And Explored Through Opulent Vintage Classics

Safety equipment includes a 360-degree camera, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), hill-start assist, and hill-descent control. These features are expected to be part of the India-spec model as well.

Globally, the Jetour T2 is offered in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-electric (EV) versions. For India, the SUV is expected to launch only in the PHEV configuration. This variant uses a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 154 hp and 220 Nm, paired with a 26.7 kWh battery. Buyers can choose between a single-motor front-wheel-drive setup or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive option. The battery delivers an NEDC-certified electric-only range of 139 km. When introduced, the Jetour T2 will compete with established models such as the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari, offering buyers a new option in the premium SUV segment.