Pirelli Cancels Two-Day F1 Tyre Test In Bahrain Amid Middle East Chaos

Pirelli has cancelled its planned two-day Formula 1 tyre test in Bahrain due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The test, scheduled for February 28-March 1, was intended to evaluate new wet-weather compounds using sprinklers to artificially wet the track. Mercedes and McLaren had provided cars for the session, which was to take place ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The decision followed reports of missile strikes in the region, including an attack on a US naval base in Bahrain. In a statement, Pirelli confirmed that the test was abandoned for security reasons and assured that all personnel in Manama were safe in their hotels. The company is arranging their return to Italy and the UK as soon as possible.

The cancellation has also disrupted travel plans for some Formula 1 teams, as Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai and Qatar are commonly used for transit to Australia. With airspace closures and heightened security concerns, logistics for the start of the 2026 season have been affected.

Pirelli has been Formula 1's exclusive tyre supplier since 2011, a role it will continue through at least 2027. The company develops and provides all tyres used in F1 races, embedding engineers with teams to monitor performance and gather data. The Bahrain test was part of its ongoing development program, designed to refine wet-weather compounds under controlled conditions.

Recent changes within Pirelli's motorsport division include the appointment of Dario Marrafuschi as Head of Motorsport, succeeding Mario Isola from March 2026. Under new F1 regulations, Pirelli is supplying 18-inch tyres with reduced widths to support active aerodynamics and sustainable initiatives, including the use of FSC-certified rubber.