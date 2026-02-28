Jetour T2 Spied Without Camouflage In India After JSW Motors' SUV Teaser

JSW Motors has partnered with Chery to launch the Jetour T2 SUV in the Indian market. The launch of the vehicle is expected to be around Diwali 2026. Before the event, the brand had released a teaser of its upcoming plug-in hybrid SUV as part of an advertisement to recruit dealer partners. The T2 has now been spotted testing in India without camouflage on Indian soil, and it will be assembled at the brand's plant in Maharashtra.

The short clip shows the rear end of the SUV and is claimed to have been recorded in Kerala. It showcases the SUV's upright design, with vertical tail lamps complemented by piano-black elements. Additionally, it gets a vertical door handle for the rear with high bumpers and a squarish box-like element on the tailgate.

Meanwhile, the front end of the SUV comes with LED light strips forming the headlights of the model. It also gets pixel-shaped LED fog lamps embedded in the bumper, which itself gives it a rugged look. The car also gets an upright bonnet and protruding bumper with wheel arches.

The interior of the Jetour T2 features a robust steering wheel, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. It offers seating for five occupants. Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger for front passengers, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, powered and ventilated front seats, and automatic climate control.

The safety features consist of a 360-degree camera, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), as well as hill-start and hill-descent assistance. Most of these features are expected to be included in the model for India, too.

While the international version of the Jetour T2 is available in both plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-electric (EV) variations, the Indian version is anticipated to come solely with the hybrid configuration. The PHEV variant employs a 154 hp/220 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 26.7 kWh battery. It can be found in a single-motor front-wheel-drive arrangement or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration. The battery has an NEDC-certified electric-only range of 139 km.

When launched in India, the JSW Motors' version of the Jetour T2 will likely compete against models like the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari.