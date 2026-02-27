Volvo EX30 Electric SUV's New Entry-Level Trim Introduced: Powertrain, Range, Features

Volvo Cars has introduced updates for the EX30 electric SUV with a new entry-level powertrain, refined interior options, and additional features such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability. These changes aim to broaden accessibility in the premium compact EV segment while improving user experience through over-the-air software updates.

The entry-level powertrain features a single rear-mounted motor producing 110 kW (148 bhp), paired with a 51 kWh battery for a WLTP range of 339 km. An optional upgrade to a 69 kWh battery extends the range to 476 km. This powertrain complements existing variants, including the Single Motor Extended Range (200 kW) and Twin Motor Performance models, positioning the EX30 competitively against rivals like the Mini Aceman in the international market.

Interior upgrades include two new options: Harvest and Black. The Harvest theme employs light-toned woven recycled textile upholstery, Nordico material derived from recycled PET bottles, dark flax decor, and a black headliner, evoking late Scandinavian summer aesthetics.

The Black interior uses deep-black Nordico upholstery with contrasting seams and natural dark flax elements for a minimalist appeal. These options extend to the EX30 Black Edition, available with Onyx Black, Vapour Grey, or Crystal White exteriors.

Further refinements include a redesigned user interface, relocating key controls for improved accessibility and introducing a customizable toolbar with predictive or personalised functions. V2L functionality enables the vehicle to power external devices, with both software updates and V2L deployable via OTA during the summer of 2026. Existing EX30 owners qualify for these complimentary enhancements.

Production occurs at Volvo's Zhangjiakou plant in China and Ghent facility in Belgium, supporting European market proximity and job creation. Volvo anticipates these revisions will sustain the EX30's position in the entry-premium EV category.