Volvo EX60 To Make Global Debut On January 21, Promises Over 800 Km Range

Volvo has officially teased its upcoming all-electric SUV, the EX60, ahead of its global premiere slated for January 21, 2026. The Swedish carmaker claims the new EV will deliver a best-in-class range of 810 km (WLTP) on a single charge, making it Volvo's longest-range electric model yet. Once launched, the EX60 will sit between the EX40 and EX90 in Volvo's global EV lineup.

According to Volvo, the EX60's 810 km range is complemented by all-wheel-drive capability, ensuring both long-distance efficiency and performance-oriented traction. The SUV also promises ultra-fast charging support of up to 400 kW, allowing it to regain up to 340 km of range in just 10 minutes. Volvo says this step significantly narrows the gap between electric recharging times and traditional fuel refills.

The upcoming EX60 is underpinned by Volvo's next-generation SPA3 architecture, designed exclusively for electric vehicles. This platform integrates the battery into the car's structure for better rigidity, safety, and energy efficiency. Power comes from Volvo's in-house-developed electric motors, optimized to work with an 800-volt electrical system and proprietary software that enhances power management and range.

A key highlight is the EX60's smart battery algorithms, jointly developed with Breathe Battery Technologies. These systems continuously adjust energy consumption and power intake depending on driving conditions and ambient temperature, effectively serving as an advanced thermal management system to maintain the battery's optimal health and performance in all weather conditions.

Under WLTP testing conditions, the EX60 marginally surpasses the BMW iX3's 805 km claimed range. Both models support up to 400 kW fast charging and target the premium mid-size SUV segment. With the EX60's debut around the corner, it will be interesting to see how Volvo's newest electric SUV stacks up against rivals in real-world performance and long-distance efficiency.