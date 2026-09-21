Saudi Crown Prince Unveils CEER's First Electric Sedan And SUV

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has unveiled CEER's first electric vehicles: the Exobot sedan and Exobot/SUV. The reveal marks the national automotive company's entry into the passenger electric vehicle segment and forms part of the Kingdom's broader industrial diversification goals under Saudi Vision 2030.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's Reaction

Marking this occasion, His Royal Highness said: “The launch of CEER's first vehicles represents another step forward in Saudi Arabia's progression to build a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem. It further enables the automotive sector as a key driver of economic growth, through attracting investments, empowering national talent, and expanding the private sector's role to further position Saudi Arabia to become a leading regional and global hub for this industry.”

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Flagship Models In A Seven-Car Plan

The Exobot sedan and SUV are CEER's flagship electric models and the first in a planned portfolio of seven vehicles to be launched over the next five years. The future lineup will include midsize and compact models with various propulsion options to serve different customer needs. All models will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in Saudi Arabia at the CEER Manufacturing Complex (CMC) in King Abdullah Economic City, part of the King Salman Automotive Cluster.

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CEER describes the Exobot design as inspired by Saudi Arabia's landscape, rooted in its culture and reflective of its vision. Design Director Rob Melville, formerly of McLaren, has previously outlined a design language drawing on Najdi architecture, Red Sea coral and Sadu weaving patterns. Series production has not yet started; the vehicles are intended for manufacture at the CMC, which CEER calls the largest automotive production facility in the Middle East.

Economic Impact And Industrial Ambitions

By 2034, CEER is projected to contribute more than SR30 billion (about USD 8 billion) to Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product, while creating direct and indirect quality jobs. The announcement aligns with the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) strategy to diversify into global industries and position the Kingdom as a regional and global automotive hub.

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The Ministry of Investment has set a sector target of producing 500,000 electric vehicles a year by 2030. CEER is one of three PIF-linked vehicle projects at King Abdullah Economic City, alongside Lucid, which assembles EVs from kits, and a PIF-Hyundai plant due to start production this year.