Tata Sierra Dark Edition Launched - Check Full Price List, Feature Upgrades

Tata Motors has expanded the Sierra lineup with the launch of the Sierra Dark, with prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest addition to the SUV range features a Friesian Black exterior finish, complemented by a Violet Eclipse interior theme and Purple Chrome accents. While the visual updates set it apart from the standard model, the Sierra Dark retains the equipment and features offered across the regular Sierra range.

Tata Sierra Dark Edition: Variants

Tata Motors is offering the Dark edition across the Sierra Legend Series lineup, including the Pure L, Pure L (O), Pure+ L, Adventure+ L, Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants. Apart from the visual changes, the Sierra Dark retains the same equipment and feature set as the corresponding standard Sierra trims.

Tata Sierra Dark Full Price List

Tata Sierra Dark Edition: Full Price List

Prices for Sierra Dark Edition start at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pure L DARK 1.5-litre petrol manual and go up to Rs 21.59 lakh for the Accomplished+ DARK 1.5-litre diesel automatic. The special edition is offered across multiple trims and powertrain options, including petrol-manual, petrol-DCA, diesel-manual, diesel-automatic and petrol-hybrid automatic variants. The widest selection is available in the mid and higher trims, while the range-topping Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants breach the Rs 20 lakh mark.

Tata Sierra Dark Edition: What's New

The Sierra Dark brings a blacked-out design package to Tata Motors' premium SUV, combining an all-black exterior with a black leatherette cabin and purple chrome accents. The black treatment highlights the Sierra's proportions and silhouette, while the contrast elements help distinguish it from the standard model.

Tata Sierra Dark Interior

Tata Sierra Dark Edition: Engine Options

The Tata Sierra is available with three engine options, catering to both petrol and diesel buyers. The range starts with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that produces 106 hp and 145 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox.

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Buyers seeking more performance can opt for the 1.5-litre Hyperion TGDi turbo-petrol, which develops 160 hp and 255 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The diesel lineup is powered by a 1.5-litre Kryojet turbo-diesel engine that delivers 118 hp, with torque figures rated at 260 Nm in manual guise and 280 Nm with the automatic transmission. The diesel engine is offered with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options.