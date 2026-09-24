MG Hector Tomahawk EV First Drive Review: Big On Space, But Is It Polished Enough?

Can the MG Hector Tomahawk EV deliver the comfort and practicality of a family SUV without compromising on the driving experience? With a 69.2 kWh battery, a claimed range of 517 km and an extensive equipment list, it certainly has the ingredients on paper. MG has also resisted the temptation to give it an excessively aggressive design, opting instead for a more understated appearance. Spent time behind the wheel to find out whether this electric SUV feels as convincing on the road as it does on the specification sheet.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Design And Features: Understated Outside, Busy Inside

The Tomahawk EV takes a relatively restrained approach to styling. Its rounded edges, clean bodywork and LED lighting give it a contemporary appearance, although the front end lacks the upright stance traditionally associated with SUVs. The 18-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers introduce a sportier touch to an otherwise uncomplicated design. Whether this understated appearance works is largely a matter of personal preference.

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One missed opportunity is the absence of a frunk. There is space beneath the bonnet, but MG hasn't converted it into an additional storage compartment.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Front View

Inside, the cabin makes a stronger visual statement. Leatherette stitching across the dashboard, doors and centre console, along with a dual-tone colour scheme, attempts to create an upmarket atmosphere. However, the Almond Brown finish isn't particularly appealing, while similarly coloured plastic panels occasionally give parts of the interior an aftermarket appearance.

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The centrepiece is a 15.6-inch touchscreen accompanied by a digital instrument cluster. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included, although the latter disconnected once during my drive and required manual reconnection.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Rear View

MG has retained a combination of physical and touchscreen controls for the air conditioning, along with four selectable AC modes. However, operating the ventilated seats requires navigating the touchscreen, where dedicated physical switches would have been more convenient.

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Space is another important consideration. The second row offers generous legroom and cabin width, although thigh support is slightly compromised by the battery's placement beneath the floor. Our five-seater test vehicle offered a substantial 610-litre boot. A seven-seater configuration is also available.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Dashboard

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Performance and Driving Experience: Effortless, With a Few Rough Edges

The Tomahawk EV uses a 69.2 kWh battery and an electric motor producing 150 kW and 310 Nm. Initial acceleration is brisk, making city driving effortless, while there is sufficient power in reserve for highway overtakes. Four driving modes allow the driver to alter the SUV's responses according to the situation.

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However, the throttle calibration could do with refinement. Its response isn't always as progressive or predictable as expected from an electric vehicle. Accelerate aggressively and the wheels can momentarily lose traction, producing wheelspin that feels rather unexpected in a large, comfort-oriented SUV.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Driver's Seat

The suspension has been tuned towards the softer side. It absorbs smaller road imperfections reasonably well at urban speeds, but larger potholes and sharper bumps are more noticeable inside the cabin. There is also some body movement, reinforcing the impression that the Tomahawk prioritises relaxed motoring over enthusiastic cornering.

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The seats are comfortable and provide reassuring lateral support through bends. Braking performance is another positive, with adequate bite and a predictable pedal response. Overall, the Tomahawk has sufficient performance for everyday driving, even if its power delivery and suspension could benefit from finer calibration.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Rear View

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Verdict: A Practical Family EV That Needs a Little More Polish

The Hector Tomahawk EV brings together a spacious interior, comfortable seats, useful technology and accessible electric performance. Its relatively restrained styling will appeal to some buyers, although the cabin's colour choices and certain plastic finishes may divide opinion.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Driven In Kochi

There are compromises, too. The inconsistent throttle response, occasional wheelspin, noticeable impacts over larger potholes and absence of a frunk prevent the package from feeling entirely resolved.

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Prices range from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 23.49 lakh, ex-showroom. A limited-booking Battery-as-a-Service option starts at Rs 13.99 lakh, with battery rental charged at Rs 4.90 per kilometre.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Driven In Kochi

The Tomahawk EV's appeal ultimately lies in its combination of space, equipment and effortless performance rather than outright driving excitement. For families considering the switch to electric motoring, it presents an interesting proposition, provided they are comfortable with its less polished aspects.