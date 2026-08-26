MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched In India At Rs 13.99 Lakh; Offers 517 Km Range

JSW MG Motor India has launched the Hector Tomahawk EV in India at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with BaaS. Battery rental costs Rs 4.9 per km. The prices without BaaS start at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand is also offering a five-seater version of the SUV. The SUV is now available for bookings, and deliveries will begin from September 2026. It is worth noting that the brand has also unveiled a PHEV version of the SUV.

MG Hector Tomahawk: Variant-Wise Prices

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Dimensions

The SUV is 4,745mm long, 1,850mm wide and 1,770mm tall, riding on a 2,810mm wheelbase with 230mm of ground clearance. With this, it is claimed to be the longest and tallest in the segment. In five-seat form, the Hector Tomahawk EV provides a 610-litre boot; the seven-seat variant offers 192 litres with all rows up and 528 litres when the third row is folded.

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MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Design

Up front, the Tomahawk EV features LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and an illuminated MG logo between them. The lower front fascia is blacked out and closed off, complemented by 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Additional exterior touches include roof rails, black cladding around the wheel arches and lower doors, and an automatic powered tailgate. At the rear, wraparound LED tail-lamps and a sculpted bumper complete the look.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Interior, Features

The Hector Tomahawk EV comes equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver's display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and gesture controls for functions like the air-conditioning and audio system. MG's i-SMART connected suite provides that supports more than 30 Hinglish voice commands.

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Additional comforts features nclude a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 10-speaker Infinity audio system, a powered tailgate, rear window sunshades, and a driver's seat with memory and auto-retract functions. The car also gets multiple cabin modes including Nap, Camp, Energise, Pro Pet, Valet and Quiet aimed at offering different environment depending on owner's needs.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Range, Specs

Under the skin, the Tomahawk EV uses a 69.2kWh battery paired with a permanent-magnet synchronous motor that delivers 150kW (204hp) and 310Nm. MG quotes a MIDC range of 517 km and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 8.2 seconds. Charging is via a CCS2 port, with DC fast charging supported at up to 90kW; MG states a 30-80 percent top-up takes about 35 minutes on a 90kW DC charger. Using a 7.4kW AC charger, a full 10-100 percent charge requires roughly 12.5 hours, and a portable charger compatible with a 15A socket is also provided.