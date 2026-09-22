CEER Exobot EV Breaks Cover With 1,111 HP And 670 Km Range

CEER, Saudi Arabia's national automotive company, has officially revealed its first flagship electric vehicles: the Exobot sedan and Exobot SUV. Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the models at the CEER Manufacturing Complex in King Abdullah Economic City, marking the brand's entry into the passenger EV segment and the start of a planned seven-model portfolio by 2030.

CEER Exobot: Design, Dimensions

The Exobot features a bold, futuristic design claimed to be inspired by Saudi landscapes and heritage, with cues drawn from Hegra architecture, with 32 signature light bars and Al-Lahuj-style motifs on lightweight forged wheels. The sedan measures 5260 mm in length, 2100 mm in width and 1430 mm in height; the SUV is 5020 mm long, 2100 mm wide and 1690 mm tall. A standout element is the 2.4 m-long windshield, set at a radical 15-degree inclination, intended to enhance aerodynamics, visibility and solar heat management.

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Both body styles use nearly three-metre-long "Shahin" wing doors, operated remotely or via discreet door-mounted controls, opening in a smooth 60cm arc. Inside, the cabin features a driver-focused cockpit with a minimised steering yoke, steer-by-wire technology, rear-wheel steering, and electrochromic lower door glass that can switch between tinted and opaque at the touch of a button.

CEER Exobot: Powertrain, Performance

At the top of the range, Exobot is engineered around a tri-motor, all-wheel-drive electric setup producing up to 1,111 hp and 1,500 Nm of torque. In this specification, the sedan can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.1 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph, while the SUV does it in 2.4 seconds with a top speed of 210kmph. Continuous torque vectoring and active chassis systems are used to maintain stability and agility.

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The initial market launch will focus on the Exobot First Edition, powered by a tri-motor setup delivering 850 hp and 1,000 Nm. The sedan covers 0-100kmph in 2.6 seconds and the SUV in 2.9 seconds. Both use a 112 kWh battery on an 800V architecture, supporting DC fast charging from 10-80 per cent in under 30 minutes. Claimed NEDC range is up to 670 km for the sedan and 560 km for the SUV.

CEER Exobot: Cabin, Features

The digital cockpit includes a 48-inch pillar-to-pillar curved "Digital Horizon" display with 8K resolution, a 10.4-inch central control screen and an 8-inch rear occupant display. The CEER App enables remote functions such as charging monitoring, cabin preconditioning and remote parking. SoundStage Audio uses exciters to turn cabin surfaces into part of the sound system, complemented by a personalised fragrance system.

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Safety features include a cell-to-pack battery structure, seven airbags, and an enhanced aluminium casting and extrusion space frame. Advanced driver-assistance systems support hands-free driving, automated lane changes and point-to-point highway navigation. Over-the-air updates are intended to continually enhance performance and add features over time.

Production And Market Plans

All EXOBOT models will be manufactured at the CEER Manufacturing Complex, described as the largest automotive production facility in the Middle East. CEER aims for 45 per cent local content by 2034 and order-to-delivery times measured in weeks. The Exobot collection will debut with the limited First Edition, followed by the Exobot Plus. Sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to begin in early 2027.