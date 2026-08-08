Bentley Teases Torcal EV Interior Ahead Of September 23 Debut

Bentley has offered the first detailed glimpse of the Torcal EV's interior ahead of its global debut on September 23. The upcoming model will be Bentley's first fully electric production car, with pre-production having started at the company's Crewe facility in England in November 2025.

Physical Controls Remain

The interior teaser confirms that Bentley is not abandoning physical controls in favour of a completely screen-based cabin. The Torcal gets physical buttons on the steering wheel and centre console, including controls for the air-conditioning system, volume and vehicle start-up.

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A curved climate-control panel is positioned on the centre console, possibly integrated with the infotainment layout. The temperature and blower controls feature silver finishes and textured surfaces, while a volume scroll wheel adds a tactile touch. The approach should appeal to Bentley customers who value the feel and usability of traditional controls.

Four Cabin Modes

One of the more unusual details is the illuminated rotary dial surrounding the start/stop button. It operates Bentley's Curation Engine, which offers four modes: Bentley, Comfort, Sport and Refresh.

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These settings are intended to influence more than the vehicle's driving response. Bentley says the Curation Engine can also alter cabin lighting, sound and air quality, creating a different atmosphere for each mode. The idea is to make the interior feel more adaptable to the driver's mood and the journey.

Materials And Design

The teaser shows light-coloured seats with embroidered Bentley logos and winged headrests. The door panels combine fabric, carbon fibre and leather, while the dashboard features a mix of carbon fibre and wood trim. Circular speakers, round air vents, ambient lighting and physical door-lock buttons add to the cabin's carefully considered design.

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The interior is expected to retain the handcrafted character associated with Bentley, while introducing a more contemporary layout for the electric era. The full cabin will be revealed at the September event.

Electric Powertrain

The Bentley Torcal is based on Volkswagen Group's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which is also used by the Porsche Cayenne Electric. It is expected to use a 113 kWh battery supporting up to 390 kW DC fast charging. Bentley has previously indicated that customers see a range of around 483 km to 563 km as an appropriate target for the model.

A dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout is expected, although final output figures have not yet been confirmed. The Torcal's launch was originally planned for 2025 but was delayed as Bentley reassessed its electric vehicle strategy amid softer demand for luxury EVs.