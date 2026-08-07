Tata Nexon Camo Edition: 5 Interesting Changes Over Standard Model

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon Camo Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It becomes the third special edition in the Nexon range after the Dark and Red Dark Editions, and brings a focused set of styling and feature upgrades over the standard SUV.

New Colours

The biggest visual change is the introduction of two exclusive paint shades: Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud. Both colours are also offered on the Tata Sierra, giving the Nexon Camo Edition a more distinctive identity than the gloss-black treatment used on the Dark Editions.

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The 16-inch alloy wheels retain the dual-tone design seen on regular variants, so Tata has not made a separate wheel design for this special edition. The rest of the exterior styling remains largely unchanged.

Camo Specific Details

Tata has added Camo badging to the front fenders, making it easier to identify the limited-edition model from the outside. Inside, the front-seat headrests feature matching Camo perforation. This is similar to the treatment used on earlier Camo Editions of the Punch and Harrier. These details are relatively subtle, but they give the edition a stronger sense of identity without making the design look overdone.

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Larger Infotainment Screen

One of the most meaningful upgrades is the 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system. It replaces the 10.25-inch unit offered on the corresponding variants of the standard Nexon.

The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster continues unchanged. Other equipment carried over from higher variants includes the panoramic sunroof, JBL audio system, ventilated front seats and wireless charging.

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Integrated Dashcam

The Camo Edition also gets an integrated dashcam linked to the existing 360-degree camera system. Instead of requiring a separate windscreen-mounted device, the four-camera setup can record footage directly through the infotainment system.

The system has 1GB of built-in storage, supports expandable storage and allows footage to be transferred to a smartphone using a QR code-based connection. This is a practical addition for owners who want journey recording and incident footage without adding aftermarket equipment.

Powertrain Choices

Unlike some special editions, the Nexon Camo is not limited to one engine or gearbox. It is available with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG engines, along with manual and automatic transmission options depending on the variant.

The edition is offered across Creative, Creative+ S, Creative+ PS, Fearless+ PS and Fearless+ A PS personas. However, the top Fearless+ A PS is available only with the petrol-DCA combination, while the diesel is restricted to the Creative and Creative+ S trims.