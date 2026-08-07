Uttarakhand Man Builds Electric Flying Car, Conducts First Test Flight: Watch

Ravi Tamta, an innovator from Kaflikhan village in Almora, Uttarakhand, has test-flown a single-seater electric flying vehicle prototype developed under his startup, Hapida Sky. Named the HAPIDA SKYNeX, the machine is based on modified drone technology and has attracted attention after videos of its initial flight appeared on social media.

Aiming To Improve Mountain Connectivity

As per local reports, Tamta says the idea came from a practical problem familiar to many people in the hills. A road journey of around 40 kilometres between his village and home can take nearly 90 minutes. In his vision, a personal flying vehicle could cover the same distance in about 10 to 15 minutes.

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The test flight was conducted on open ground in Almora, with Tamta and his team carrying out the early evaluation. He has described the project as the result of years of experiments, involving the development of existing drone technology to make it capable of carrying a person.

Tamta believes the project could eventually contribute to a new form of personal air mobility, particularly in mountainous areas where road travel can be slow and difficult. His longer-term goal is to develop a safe, electric flying vehicle that can be used for personal transportation rather than treating the project as a one-time experiment.

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Electric Powertrain And Design

The HAPIDA SKYNeX has been described as a fully electric personal flying vehicle. However, detailed technical information, including battery capacity, flight duration, speed, payload and charging time, has not yet been publicly disclosed.

The prototype is understood to use a compact multi-rotor arrangement inspired by drone technology. Its single-seat layout allows the team to focus on the basic requirements of lift, balance and controlled flight before moving towards a more advanced version.

What Happens Next

The initial flight represents an important development milestone for Tamta and Hapida Sky, but the prototype remains at an early stage. Further testing will be necessary to assess its stability, reliability, safety and performance in different conditions.

There is also a long regulatory path before a personal flying vehicle could be used for regular transportation. Aviation permissions, safety certification, airspace rules and operating procedures would all need to be addressed.