2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Launched With New 4-Valve Engine, 2 Variants

Bajaj has launched the updated avatar of one of its best-selling motorcycle - Pulsar N 160. The updated brings a host of changes to the table with two new variants - N 160 S and N 160 SS, priced at Rs 1,33,511 and Rs 1,42,585 respectively (ex-showroom Delhi). The Pulsar N 160 gets a host of segment-first features this time. So, here's all that you should know.

Bajaj Pulsar N 160 4V: New 4-Valve EnginThe advanced 165cc 4-valve engine delivers 18.5 HP, the highest power among motorcycles in the segment, with the fastest 0-60 km/h acceleration in just 4.5 seconds, the fastest in the segment.

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Intelligent Throttle (ETB)

The Intelligent Throttle continuously optimizes throttle response, delivering smoother power delivery and enabling advanced rider technologies for improved control and rideability.

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Bajaj Pulsar N 160: ETB-enabled Ride Modes

The Pulsar N 160 now comes equipped with 4 ETB responsive ride modes (Rain, Sport, Road, and Off-road) adapt the motorcycle's performance to different riding conditions, allowing riders to choose the ride character from everyday commuting to spirited riding; from keeping safe on wet surfaces to enjoying off-road trails with confidence. It further gets traction control this time.

Bajaj Pulsar N 160: Crawl Technology & Google Maps

Crawl Technology enables smooth low-speed movement even in high gears without the need for frequent gear changes or using the clutch. This makes navigating through stop-and-go city traffic easier and more comfortable for riders. The 5" TFT console with Google Maps Mirroring is a first for any sports bike in India.

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Bajaj Pulsar N 160: Revised Styling & Colour Options

Sharp new graphics, coloured alloy wheels, and improved handlebar angle and seat height reinforce the motorcycle's bold streetfighter character and road presence while making it more comfortable for the rider. The new N160 variants will be available in three new colors: Atlantic Blue, Pearl Metallic White, and Brooklyn Black.