Modified Thar Used In Flood Relief Fined, Kerala Chief Minister To Intervene

A modified Mahindra Thar used for flood-relief work in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has been fined by the Motor Vehicles Department, prompting public criticism. The vehicle was involved in rescue and relief operations in Aranmula, where heavy rain and flash floods have affected several areas. Later on, Kerala's Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan talked to the vehicle's owner and promised to intervene in the matter.

Why The Thar Was Fined

The Thar, owned by Amal from Mezhuveli, was reportedly stopped in Adoor while the owner was travelling to purchase spare parts. The Motor Vehicles Department imposed a Rs 5,000 fine for aftermarket lights and an additional Rs 2,000 penalty for not having a valid pollution under control certificate.

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The owner has reportedly said that he is willing to pay the fine, acknowledging that vehicle laws apply to everyone. However, he also expressed disappointment that action was taken during a period when the SUV was being used to support flood-affected residents. Reports stated that the additional lights were not connected or operational when the vehicle was inspected. The total penalty was Rs 7,000, according to local reports.

Role In Rescue Operations

Modified off-road vehicles have been assisting rescue teams and volunteers in several flood-hit parts of Kerala. Their higher ground clearance, stronger tyres and improved visibility can help them move through waterlogged roads and difficult terrain. Such vehicles have reportedly been used to evacuate stranded residents and transport food packets, drinking water and other essential supplies.

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Auxiliary lights are often fitted to improve visibility in rain, fog and poorly lit areas. However, aftermarket lighting systems are generally not permitted for use on public roads unless they comply with the applicable rules and approvals. Kerala has maintained a strict position on unauthorised vehicle modifications, including additional and high-intensity lighting.

Political Intervention

The incident has attracted attention because off-road vehicle owners have been contributing to relief efforts at a time when government agencies and local volunteers are dealing with widespread flooding. V.D. Satheesan reportedly spoke to the vehicle owner over the phone and assured him that he would intervene in the matter.

The episode has renewed the debate over how authorities should deal with modified vehicles during emergencies. Motor vehicle regulations remain important for road safety, but owners and enthusiasts argue that vehicles deployed specifically for rescue work may need a clear, temporary framework.